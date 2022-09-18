Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town, continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Hardcore
Stick To Your Guns – Thursday, September 22
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular OC (that’s Orange County) HC (that’s Hardcore) band Stick To Your Guns performs at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville with support from Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo, and Foreign Hands.
Indie
Luci Lind – Thursday, September 22
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Indie bedroom-pop artist Luci Lind performs at ultra-cool Murray Hill bar The Walrus with support from Matt Schultz and Rodger the Rover.
Watch | Tickets at the Door | Map
Singer-Songwriter
St. Augustine Songwriters Festival – Friday-Sunday, September 23-25
Multiple Venues | St. Augustine
Sing Out Loud Presents the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival with multiple days of performances by nationally acclaimed song-crafters at various venues around the oldest city. Head to our SOL interactive guide for the full list of venues and performers.
FREE | Map
Indie-Folk
Shovels & Rope – Sunday, September 25
Backyard Stage | St. Augustine
Husband-and-wife DIY folk duo Shovels & Rope play for free on the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre as part of Sing Out Loud.