Protect My Public Media Day: Your Voice Matters Now

Right now, Congress is beginning to advance critical decisions regarding federal funding. As lawmakers debate the budget, citizens have a powerful opportunity to remind elected officials that a clear majority of Americans oppose defunding local stations, and to request that federal support for public media be fully restored.

Use this link https://protectmypublicmedia.org/restore-funding-email/ to send a message to your congressional representatives. Consider highlighting why WJCT Public Media matters to you and how WJCT serves all citizens of our region with educational resources, independent journalism, emergency lifelines, and cultural connection.

While national advocacy organizations are leading the charge on Capitol Hill, it is the voices of local constituents that carry the most weight with elected officials. By sharing your personal story, you remind lawmakers that WJCT Public Media is not an abstract line item in a budget — it is a vital, community-owned resource that serves real people every day.

Please take a moment today to make your voice heard and advocate for the future of public media in our community.