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WJCT Public Media’s “Electro Lounge” Celebrates 25 Years of Music in September

Music lovers invited to anniversary celebration with host David Luckin on September 16

August 6, 2026 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, in partnership with The Jacksonville Music Experience and Wayne Hogan of Terrell Hogan Law, invites Northeast Florida residents to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Electro Lounge on Wednesday, September 16, at 7 p.m.

David Luckin, creator and longtime host of “Electro Lounge,” will lead the festivities honoring one of Jacksonville’s longest-running, locally produced music programs. Since 2001, host David Luckin has guided listeners through a carefully curated mix of downtempo, chillout, electronic, reggae, world music, and nu jazz, and artists that often fly beneath the commercial radio radar.

Every Saturday night on WJCT News 89.9, “Electro Lounge” offers something increasingly rare in today’s media landscape: two uninterrupted hours of musical discovery.

“If you’d told me in 2001 that this crazy musical experiment of mine would still be spinning a quarter-century later, I would have said you were nuts,” said Luckin. “It’s amazing to see the ‘Electro Lounge’ spirit still thriving across WJCT Public Media’s airwaves, as well as our digital platforms, app, and in-person events. The show’s longevity is all thanks to our dedicated listeners, whose passion for music and community makes our local programming possible.”

The night will kick off with a reception and meet-and-greet with Luckin, followed at 8 p.m. by a live broadcast of the show. Luckin will be joined by Tony Allegretti, one of the show’s long-time supporters, for a conversation about its history and evolution. Registration is free at wjct.org/events.

Luckin joined WJCT in 2000 and shortly after conceived and developed “NightFlight,” a weekly one-hour program that showcased the laid-back sounds of downtempo and chillout. Luckin’s program immediately developed an audience of loyal listeners, and within three years it evolved into “Electro Lounge” — airing two hours a night, five nights a week with a carefully curated mix of electronic, reggae, world music, and undiscovered artists. The show still broadcasts on Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to midnight on WJCT News 89.9 and the WJCT app.

“Well before algorithms were autopopulating playlists, Northeast Florida residents could always rely on David Luckin and the Electro Lounge to introduce us to thoughtfully curated new music,” said Geri Cirillo, Interim President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “His longstanding dedication to the radio format and Jacksonville-based artists has generated an audience of loyal listeners. ‘Electro Lounge’ is foundational to WJCT’s contributions to this community. We look forward to celebrating David, this incredible show and many more years of music discovery ahead.”

Beginning this month, WJCT Public Media will kick off a special series of “Electro Lounge” celebrations on WJCT News 89.9 from 10 p.m. to midnight leading up to the show’s 25th anniversary. Listeners can enjoy anniversary programming featuring NightFlight and Electro Lounge programs, classic tracks from the show’s early years, fan favorites, and special conversations celebrating the music and memories that have defined Saturday nights for the past 25 years.

For more information about WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Music Experience, visit wjct.org or jaxmusic.org.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).