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Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

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UNF Report Finds Jax PBS KIDS Multi-Generational Learning Workshops Give Children and Caregivers Skills to Grow Together

July 23, 2026 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Early learning through family engagement can give children a head start in life, and you don’t have to take Daniel Tiger’s word for it. New findings released this week by WJCT Public Media and the University of North Florida (UNF) show that thoughtfully integrated digital media and hands-on learning experiences can help young children build science-related knowledge, strengthen social-emotional skills and prepare children and caregivers for kindergarten.

UNF researchers evaluated data collected before, during, and after Jax PBS KIDS Family and Community Learning workshops conducted during the 2025-2026 school year. Workshops were implemented in early learning centers located in underserved neighborhoods. Evaluation results highlight the program’s dual impact: strengthening children’s learning and social-emotional competencies while building caregivers’ confidence and capacity to support learning at home.

The mixed-method evaluation of the workshops was conducted by the Florida Institute of Education and the Center for Community Initiatives at the University of North Florida. Key findings include:

Students demonstrated statistically significant gains in science-related and social-emotional competencies, including a nearly 10% increase in science skills and a 7% increase across the full assessment.

More than 90% of families reported that their children’s interest in science had increased since participating in the workshops.

95% of families reported an increase in their children’s social behavior and confidence.

When asked whether they interact more frequently with their children during media use, nearly all caregivers (96.9%) reported affirmatively, and 96.8% reported that participation has increased their ability to turn everyday experiences into learning opportunities.

Many caregivers of young children wonder how to incorporate digital media into their children’s learning in meaningful ways. This new data suggests that when screen-based media, like PBS KIDS games and apps, are used to encourage conversations, exploration and shared learning — rather than passive viewing — it can improve learning outcomes and strengthen parent-child interactions.

“Our Jax PBS KIDS facilitators witnessed the impact of these workshops firsthand, and it’s incredibly rewarding to have numbers that show the program is successful in helping to get kids and families ready for kindergarten,” said Stephanie Murray, Ed.D., Director of Education for WJCT Public Media. “Through these workshops, kids learned new skills — both educational and behavioral — and caregivers were given tools and resources to support that growth at home. I look forward to using these results to improve and expand this one-of-a-kind programming for more young children and their families in our community.”

The Family and Community Learning workshops began in 2023 with grant funding from the Kids Hope Alliance and have expanded in the last year through additional support from the PNC Foundation, the Beaches Community Fund, an initiative of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, and The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation. The workshops were designed specifically to address kindergarten preparation and food insecurity through sequenced experiences that promote creative play, encourage exploration and include a family meal. Each workshop leverages the trusted PBS KIDS brand and its beloved characters to teach science topics such as shadows and weather, as well as social and emotional concepts such as routines and self-confidence. By placing caregivers in the classroom with students, the parent-school relationship is strengthened, and parents can apply workshop concepts in their daily family activities at home.

For more information on WJCT’s wide array of education programming, visit wjct.org/education. Early learning sites interested in becoming an official PBS KIDS Family and Community Learning site should contact Murray at smurray@wjct.org.

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About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).