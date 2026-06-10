WJCT Public Media and VyStar Credit Union Launch Caregiving Event Series to Support Northeast Florida Caregivers

Community-focused events provide practical resources, expert guidance, and connection for those navigating caregiving

June 10, 2026 — Jacksonville, FL – WJCT Public Media, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union, invites the community to take part in a new series of local events designed to support caregivers with vital information, tools, and resources for their caregiving journey.

Inspired by Caregiving, a PBS documentary produced by Bradley Cooper and a national engagement campaign exploring the realities of providing care in America, the series highlights the personal experiences, challenges, and resilience of caregivers. Through in-person and virtual participation opportunities, attendees will gain practical insights while connecting with experts and organizations dedicated to improving caregiver support. Topics will range from financial and legal considerations to caregiving basics and self-care strategies.

“Caregivers are at the heart of our communities, often navigating complex challenges while supporting others,” said Geri Cirillo, WJCT Public Media’s Interim President and CEO. “This series is designed to provide trusted information, meaningful resources, and a sense of connection for those on the caregiving journey.”

“Caregiving touches nearly every family at some point, and too often people find themselves navigating it without the support or information they need,” said VyStar SVP/Foundation President Patricia McElroy. “Through this partnership with WJCT Public Media, we’re honored to help create spaces where caregivers can learn, connect, and feel seen. By bringing together trusted experts and practical resources, we hope to ease the journey for caregivers and strengthen the well‑being of our entire community.”

Upcoming Caregiving Events:

Tuesday, June 16

Lunch & Learn: Caring for Your Future Legally | 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Lunch & Learn: Caring for Yourself | 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 8

Lunch & Learn: Caring for Your Loved One | 11 a.m.

Thursday, September 10

After Hours: Caring for Your Future Financially | 5 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public, with options to attend in person at WJCT Studios or via livestream. Registration details are available at wjct.org/caregiving.

The event series builds on the theme of Caregiving, weaving together history and personal stories from individuals on the front lines of the caregiving movement. The project examines the state and the stakes of care in America at a critical moment, highlighting opportunities to create a more supportive and sustainable caregiving system.

Caregiving is available to stream on PBS.org and the free PBS App, accessible on major streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and smart TVs.

This event series is sponsored in part by VyStar Credit Union, The Community Foundation, Brooks Rehabilitation, ElderSource, Pine Castle, Underhill Staffing, Alivia Care Inc., Modified Independence Evaluations, First Coast Financial Group, and the City of Jacksonville Senior Services Division.

For more information or to register, visit wjct.org/caregiving.



###



About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Vystar Credit Union:

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.