Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13

This week, the Jax Music Hour went country! We rounded up country and Americana music from local artists like Folk is People, Rambler Kane, and Patsy’s Daydream, as well as touring artists such as Morgan Wade, Mac McAnally, and Jim White.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Get tickets to see Chris Stapleton at EverBank Stadium on May 11.

Morgan Wade — “Halloween”

Get tickets to see Morgan Wade at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 20.

Madison Hughes — “You or the Whiskey”

Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnnally — “Down the Road”

Get tickets to see Mac McAnnally at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 23.

Jeremy Marshall Blanton — “Same Old Stories”

George Strait — “Amarillo By Morning”

Get tickets to see George Strait at EverBank Stadium on May 11.

Patsy’s Daydream — “The Butterfly in the Valley”

Dean Winter and the Heat — “Can’t Escape the Rain”

Folk is People — “Ghost Birdie”

Jackie Stranger — “Acceptance”

Jim White, Aimee Mann — “Static on the Radio”

Get tickets to see Jim White at Jack Rabbits on April 29.

Rambler Kane — “The Highway”

Little Big Town — “Bones”

Get tickets to see Little Big Town at EverBank Stadium on May 11.

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m.