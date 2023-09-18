Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Sept. 18-24

Black Keys, Mumford & Sons and more play Sing Out Loud; Nas and Wu-Tang Clan in Jax
Reggae
The Original Wailers feat. Al Anderson – Wednesday, September 20
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Formed by guitarists Junior Marvin and Al Anderson – who backed up Bob Marley – the Original Wailers return to Jacksonville (with Anderson), playing Underbelly on Wednesday.
Singer-Songwriter
Ricky Kendall and Lauris Vidal – Thursday, September 21
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
The once-a-month showcase of the region’s best bards, Songwriters Night, returns to Blue Jay with host Andy Zipf and this month features Ricky Kendall and Lauris Vidal for a songwriters-in-the-round style showcase on Thursday.
Various Artists
Sing Out Loud Francis Field Showcase – Friday, September 22 & Saturday, September 23
Francis Field | St. Augustine
As part of St. Augustine’s month-long Sing Out Loud Festival, the two-day Francis Field Showcase kicks off on Friday night with Yola, Lord Huron, Black Keys and more. Saturday’s lineup is headlined by Mumford & Sons and also includes Maggie Rogers, Amos Lee and S.G. Goodman. There are still tickets available.
Punk
FIDLAR – Saturday, September 23
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular SoCal punks FIDLAR visit Jacksonville, playing Underbelly on Saturday night.
Hip Hop
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas – Saturday, September 23
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Legends of hip-hop, Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan and Crown Heights’ Nas bring the New York State of Mind tour to Daily’s Place on Saturday.