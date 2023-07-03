The Best Concerts in Jacksonville | July 3-9

Little Alley Shows, Matchbox 20, Bear Grillz and more
Hip Hop/R&B
Che Forreign – Wednesday, July 5
Little Alley Shows | Downtown Jacksonville
The latest installment in a series of pop-up concerts curated by Downtown vintage boutique Wolf & Cub, Jax singer and rapper Che Forreign performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street.
Pop
Matchbox 20 – Wednesday, July 5
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Turn-of-the-century-pop-radio standouts, the soft-rock band Matchbox 20 performs at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Wednesday.
Singer/Songwriter
rickoLus – Thursday, July 6
Little Alley Shows | Downtown Jacksonville
The second installment of the week of the Little Alley Shows, Jax singer and songwriter rickoLus performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street.
Electronic
Bear Grillz – Thursday, July 6
Myth Nightclub | Downtown Jacksonville
Masked electronic-dance-music innovator Bear Grillz plays a set at Myth Nightclub on Thursday.