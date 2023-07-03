The Best Concerts in Jacksonville | July 3-9

Little Alley Shows, Matchbox 20, Bear Grillz and more

By JME Staff
Bear Grillz press photo
Popular and masked EDM artist Bear Grillz DJ's a set at Myth this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Hip Hop/R&B

Che Forreign – Wednesday, July 5

Little Alley Shows | Downtown Jacksonville

The latest installment in a series of pop-up concerts curated by Downtown vintage boutique Wolf & Cub, Jax singer and rapper Che Forreign performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street. 

More

Pop

Matchbox 20 – Wednesday, July 5

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Turn-of-the-century-pop-radio standouts, the soft-rock band Matchbox 20 performs at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Wednesday. 

More  

Singer/Songwriter

rickoLus – Thursday, July 6

Little Alley Shows | Downtown Jacksonville

The second installment of the week of the Little Alley Shows, Jax singer and songwriter rickoLus  performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street. 

More

Electronic 

Bear Grillz – Thursday, July 6 

Myth Nightclub | Downtown Jacksonville

Masked electronic-dance-music innovator Bear Grillz plays a set at Myth Nightclub on Thursday. 

More

In this article: calendar, concerts, jacksonville and Live music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Reissue of 1968 Debut from German Guitarist Volker Kriegel is a Worthy Mix of Early Jazz Fusion and Relic-Kitsch ”
Jun. 29, 2023

Reissue of 1968 Debut from German Guitarist Volker Kriegel is a Worthy Mix of Early Jazz Fusion and Relic-Kitsch 

Featured image for “Brandee Younger | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jun. 29, 2023

Brandee Younger | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Favorite New Artists Of 2023 (So Far)”
Jun. 27, 2023

Favorite New Artists Of 2023 (So Far)

Featured image for “Duval Country-Rockers Dean Winter and the Heat Get Ready to Fire It Up at Their Upcoming Vinyl Release Party at Intuition Ale Works”
Jun. 27, 2023

Duval Country-Rockers Dean Winter and the Heat Get Ready to Fire It Up at Their Upcoming Vinyl Release Party at Intuition Ale Works

Featured image for “North Florida Bands: Sing Out Loud is Accepting Applications for 2023 Festival”
Jun. 26, 2023

North Florida Bands: Sing Out Loud is Accepting Applications for 2023 Festival

Featured image for “On new single “Respectfully,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Ebonique Moves with Purpose ”
Jun. 26, 2023

On new single “Respectfully,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Ebonique Moves with Purpose 

Featured image for “Here’s the deal with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard”
Jun. 26, 2023

Here’s the deal with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Featured image for “Here’s How the Recently Reunited Jacksonville Indie-Rock band The Julius Airwave Makes Their Crunchy, Confident Sound”
Jun. 26, 2023

Here’s How the Recently Reunited Jacksonville Indie-Rock band The Julius Airwave Makes Their Crunchy, Confident Sound

Featured image for “New Music Friday: The best releases out on June 23”
Jun. 23, 2023

New Music Friday: The best releases out on June 23

Featured image for “MUNA | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jun. 22, 2023

MUNA | Tiny Desk Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 07/4 @ 7:00 PM Che Forreign Che Forreign Little Alley Shows Wed. 07/5 @ 6:00 PM Matchbox 20 Matchbox 20 Daily’s Place Wed. 07/5 @ 7:00 PM Sad Summer Festival Sad Summer Festival with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, and more Daily’s Place Thu. 07/6 @ 2:00 PM rickoLus rickoLus Little Alley Shows Little Alley Shows Thu. 07/6 @ 6:00 PM Riley Green Riley Green with Corey Smith and Channing Wilson The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/6 @ 6:30 PM Starletta Starletta with Riot House Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/6 @ 8:00 PM Bear Grillz Bear Grillz Myth Nightclub Thu. 07/6 @ 9:00 PM Latin Reggae Night Latin Reggae Night with Tributo a Los Pericos, Gondwana and Fabulosos Cadillacs y mas Underbelly Fri. 07/7 @ 8:00 PM The Music of the Allman Brothers Band The Music of the Allman Brothers Band with Smokestack Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/7 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…