Jazz Discovery Series Presents Celebrated Bassist Michael Feinberg at the Jessie

By Daniel A. Brown
Michael Feinberg press photograph
Musical prodigy Michael Feinberg has emerged as a critically-acclaimed solo artist and in-demand side player | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

The proverbial overnight sensation — ten years in the making — upright-jazz-bass virtuoso Michael Feinberg continues to bridge the genre’s storied traditions with the open-minded skills and fearless approach of a contemporary player. 

Feinberg is featured in a workshop followed by a performance with local musicians from JAMS (Jacksonville Arts & Music School) and the John Lumpkin Institute at the Jessie Ball duPont Center on January 13 in downtown Jacksonville.

While still only 26 years old, the Atlanta native has long-since shed his rightful prodigy status and become a dues-paying member of the global music community; evolving into a savvy composer-improviser, and has studied and played with some true living legends of jazz. In less than a decade, Feinberg has played with dozens of heavyweight artists, including John Scofield, Billy Hart, Dave Liebman, George Garzone, Lee Ritenour, Ari Hoenig, Elliot Mason, Jeff Coffin, Terreon Gully, Russell Gunn, and Run DMC. 

Considered to be amusical prodigy turned evil genius” (spinner), in addition to his impressive work as a side player, Feinberg has released six critically-acclaimed solo albums, been featured in Bass Player Magazine, Downbeat Magazine, and the Irish Times, is an in-demand clinician and teacher, as well as the recipient of several awards including the 2010 Downbeat Student Music Award and Louis Armstrong Foundation Grant 2020. 

The workshop is held at 5 p.m.; concert starts at 7 p.m. Both events are free but registration is required.

