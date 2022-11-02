Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023

Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Christian McBride, and more headline second-annual festival at St. Augustine’s historic site

By Daniel A. Brown
Image

From February 10-19, the second-annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents six concerts to celebrate the historic and cultural importance of Fort Mose, the site of the first free African settlement in what is now the United States.

This year’s series features performances by Mavis Staples (February 10); Christian McBride’s New Jawn (Feb. 11); Valerie June (Feb. 16); Gladys Knight (Feb. 17); Rhiannon Giddens (Feb. 18), and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Feb. 19).

Proceeds of this series continue to support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.

Here’s the full lineup:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023 

Mavis Staples

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023 

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023 

Valerie June

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 

Gladys Knight

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2023 

Rhiannon Giddens

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 19, 2023 

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tickets to the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series are on sale via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com

