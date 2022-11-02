Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023

Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Christian McBride, and more headline second-annual festival at St. Augustine’s historic site
From February 10-19, the second-annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents six concerts to celebrate the historic and cultural importance of Fort Mose, the site of the first free African settlement in what is now the United States.
This year’s series features performances by Mavis Staples (February 10); Christian McBride’s New Jawn (Feb. 11); Valerie June (Feb. 16); Gladys Knight (Feb. 17); Rhiannon Giddens (Feb. 18), and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Feb. 19).
Proceeds of this series continue to support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.
Here’s the full lineup:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2023
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2023
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 19, 2023
Tickets to the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series are on sale via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com.