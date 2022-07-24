Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

'90s nostalgia, topnotch country, primo hip-hop and traditional bluegrass

By JME Staff
Image
Country crooner Ward Davis plays 1904 Music Hall this week. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Alt-Rock

Incubus, Sublime with Rome – Tuesday, July 26

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

A pair of ‘90s faves, alt-rockers Incubus and punky-reggae act Sublime (With Rome), bring a heavy dose of Gen-X nostalgia to Daily’s Place on Tuesday. 

Tickets | Map

Country

Ward Davis – Thursday, July 28

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

With a long-list of songs written for some of the biggest names in country, singer-songwriter Ward Davis has made a name for himself in Nashville — quite an accomplishment in a place where the pizza delivery person is just as likely to be a musical prodigy. Davis plays 1904 on Thursday. 

Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

Mr. Al Pete & LRK Chronicle – Friday, Jul 29

Justice Pub | Downtown Jacksonville

Two of the Duval hip-hop scene’s enduring standouts, LRK Chronicle and Mr. Al Pete, perform songs from their ever-growing catalogs, including tunes from a new collaborative EP called Simple As That, at Justice Pub on Friday. 

Tickets | Map

Bluegrass

Remedy Tree – Saturday, July 30

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Primo St. Augustine pickers Remedy Tree are staking their place among Northeast Florida’s long tradition of bluegrass musicians (the popular “Orange Blossom Special” was written about a train from Orlando to Jax). The group performs on Saturday at Blue Jay Listening Room.

Tickets | Map 

