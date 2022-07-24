Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

'90s nostalgia, topnotch country, primo hip-hop and traditional bluegrass
Alt-Rock
Incubus, Sublime with Rome – Tuesday, July 26
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
A pair of ‘90s faves, alt-rockers Incubus and punky-reggae act Sublime (With Rome), bring a heavy dose of Gen-X nostalgia to Daily’s Place on Tuesday.
Country
Ward Davis – Thursday, July 28
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
With a long-list of songs written for some of the biggest names in country, singer-songwriter Ward Davis has made a name for himself in Nashville — quite an accomplishment in a place where the pizza delivery person is just as likely to be a musical prodigy. Davis plays 1904 on Thursday.
Hip-Hop
Mr. Al Pete & LRK Chronicle – Friday, Jul 29
Justice Pub | Downtown Jacksonville
Two of the Duval hip-hop scene’s enduring standouts, LRK Chronicle and Mr. Al Pete, perform songs from their ever-growing catalogs, including tunes from a new collaborative EP called Simple As That, at Justice Pub on Friday.
Bluegrass
Remedy Tree – Saturday, July 30
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Primo St. Augustine pickers Remedy Tree are staking their place among Northeast Florida’s long tradition of bluegrass musicians (the popular “Orange Blossom Special” was written about a train from Orlando to Jax). The group performs on Saturday at Blue Jay Listening Room.