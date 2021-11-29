Go | These are the Jacksonville concerts you don’t want to miss this week

Classical, prog punk or salsa: Take your pick

By JME Staff
Press photograph of Pianist Alessio Bax
Pianist Alessio Bax will perform Mozart's 21st Piano Concerto on Friday and Saturday. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the Jacksonville Symphony

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. This week’s calendar is chocked full of top-notch shows.

Here’s what the JME team wants to see and hear. 

Americana 

The Wood Brothers – Wednesday, December 1

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

With a new record grounded in improvisation, Grammy Award-nominated Americana trio the Wood Brothers visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday. Proof of a negative COVID test (or proof of vaccine) is required. Read our interview with founding Wood Brother Chris Wood here. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Prog/Punk

DigDog – Friday, December 3

1904 Music Hall | DT Jax

Jax-based prog punkers DigDog celebrate the release of their new record (due out December 10), opening for Zeta at 1904 Music Hall in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Salsa

LPT – Friday, December 3

Fly’s Tie Irish Pub | Atlantic Beach

Jax’s favorite (and only) ten-piece Afro-Cuban salsa orchestra LPT returns to the intimate-yet-raucous environs of Atlantic Beach dive bar, the Fly’s Tie, performing cuts from their award-winning Sin Parar, as well as tracks from their newest full-length album Se Quema El Mundo. Read our review of the new record here. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the door | Map

Classical 

Mozart’s Dream: Piano Concerto No. 21- Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4

Jacoby Symphony Hall | DT Jax 

New York Times-lauded pianist Alessio Bax joins Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony for two performances celebrating Mozart’s vibrant and comedic Piano Concerto No. 21 on Friday and Saturday at Jacoby Symphony Hall. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets | Map

Indie Rock/Electronic

Lost Club – Saturday, December 4

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Indie-electronic multi-instrumentalist Nick Garcia, aka Lost Club, celebrates the release of his debut EP, Saudade, at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Saturday night. Fellow local and one-man synth lord Animal Clinic opens the show. Read our review of Lost Club’s single “Alone” here. Doors at 8 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Alessio Bax, Jacksonville Symphony, LPT, The Wood Brothers

