Fresh Squeeze | July 2021 Playlist

New music JME contributors can't stop playing

We’re active listeners over here at JME. We keep our ear to the ground in order to pick the most ripe, juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist, featuring a couple dozen fresh songs, plucked right from the branch.

There are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Playlist Highlights:

“Now That We Beat That Stupid Virus We Can Get Back to Our Stupid Lives” by Jeffrey Lewis

“Butterfly 3000” by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

“Lilith” by The Narcotix

“Boo’s Blues” by Julian Lage

“Hot & Heavy” by Lucy Dacus

“Wildfire” by Cautious Clay

Featured Local Tunes:

“Run Up A Check” by L.O.V.E. Culture

“Just Do You” by Jesabel

“Back In the Day” by Blk Jay

“Move” by Ebony Payne-English

“Verified” by Moonchyldd

“Not My Way” by Denver Hall