Fresh Squeeze | July 2021 Playlist

New music JME contributors can't stop playing

By JME Staff
Image

We’re active listeners over here at JME. We keep our ear to the ground in order to pick the most ripe, juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist, featuring a couple dozen fresh songs, plucked right from the branch.

There are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Playlist Highlights:

“Now That We Beat That Stupid Virus We Can Get Back to Our Stupid Lives” by Jeffrey Lewis

“Butterfly 3000” by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

“Lilith” by The Narcotix

“Boo’s Blues” by Julian Lage

“Hot & Heavy” by Lucy Dacus

“Wildfire” by Cautious Clay

Featured Local Tunes:

“Run Up A Check” by L.O.V.E. Culture

“Just Do You” by Jesabel

“Back In the Day” by Blk Jay

“Move” by Ebony Payne-English

“Verified” by Moonchyldd

“Not My Way” by Denver Hall

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “NPR Music’s 26 Favorite Albums Of 2021 (So Far)”
Jul. 01, 2021

NPR Music’s 26 Favorite Albums Of 2021 (So Far)
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | July 2021 Playlist”
Jul. 01, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | July 2021 Playlist
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘Florida Baby’ EP”
Jul. 01, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘Florida Baby’ EP
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel””
Jun. 30, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel”
Featured image for “Highly Effective”
Jun. 29, 2021

Highly Effective

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra at the WJCT Soundstage Spyro Gyra at the WJCT SoundstageThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans at the WJCT Soundstage Orleans at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman at the WJCT Soundstage Jim Brickman at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT Soundstage Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT SoundstageWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM