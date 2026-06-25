Job Title: Arts & Culture Editor
Department: LJI/News
Reports to: Editorial Director
Job Posting Date: 7/1/26
Job Summary:
The Jacksonville Today Arts and Culture Editor will oversee the creation and editorial direction of the Jacksonville Today Sunday edition, as well as contribute arts and culture editing and writing for jaxtoday.org and any future digital news products developed by WJCT Public Media. The ideal candidate is a strong writer and editor with a firm grasp of the music, visual art, and other cultural scenes in Northeast Florida.
Supervisory Responsibilities: N/A
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Manages all editorial content of The Jacksonville Today Sunday edition, including writing original features and commissioning and editing stories, photos, and illustrations, as well as choosing where they appear in the newsletter;
- Builds the Jacksonville Today Sunday edition using a template;
- Edits weekly arts and cultural content for jaxtoday.org, including The Jaxson and The Food Section;
- Writes and manages the JME email newsletter;
- Occasionally appears on WJCT News 89.9’s First Coast Connect;
- All other duties, as assigned.
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Excellent writing and editing skills, including knowledge of AP Style;
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;
- Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines;
- Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate;
- Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.
Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, art, music, or similar fields, or related experience;
- 2-5 years of experience as a journalist, preferably in arts and culture;
- 1-2 years of experience as an editor, with demonstrated ability to improve copy;
- Excellent writing skills, with a track record of compelling storytelling and a firm grasp of grammar and punctuation rules;
- An eye for visual storytelling and ability to commission compelling photos or illustrations, as needed.
Required Equipment/Software/Programs:
- Google Suite
- WordPress
- Mailchimp
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to sit at a desk and work on a computer for extended periods.
Work Location:
- Onsite
How to apply
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace, please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, or mail to:
WJCT Public Media
Attention HR Department
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.
WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.
WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.