La Luz announces new album, drops video for new single “Watching Cartoons”

The band teamed up with Adrian Younge for a psychedelic and personal collection of new tunes.
After dropping their first single since 2018’s highly regarded Floating Features, La Luz has announced a new full-length album. Due to be released in October (on Hardly Art Records), the self-titled record came together during the throes of the pandemic, the band teaming up with multi-instrumentalist and renowned hip-hip, soul and jazz producer Adrian Younge to bring the songs to life.
“We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge said of the partnership in a press release. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”
Known for reverb-heavy guitar licks, a tasteful deployment of dynamics and singular harmonies––a range of emotive “oohs” and “ahhs” that vacillate between haunting melancholy and revelrous mirth––the band (Shana Cleveland-guitar, Lena Simon-bass, Alice Sandahl-keys) has crafted a lush, earthy and undeniably psychedelic collection of songs for La Luz. And the record is also the band’s most personal.
“I don’t think I could bring an album this intimate to a band that I didn’t feel that closeness with,” Cleveland said of La Luz in a press release. “We have a musical understanding that’s very intimate.”
Along with announcing the new record, the group dropped a video for “Watching Cartoons,” the second single from the forthcoming album. Check it out below. La Luz is out October 22. Pre-order here.
La Luz recently announced a 34-date world tour with North American shows in 2021 and European dates following in April and May 2022. See below for a full list of shows.
Fall 2021
Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – The Red Museum (RedEx)
Sep. 24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest
Oct. 29 – Austin, TX -Cheer Up Charlies (Levitation Fest)
Nov. 6 – Mexico City, MX – Festival Hipnosis
Nov. 11 – San Diego, CA – Music Box *
Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *
Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
Nov. 15 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s *
Nov. 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley *
Nov. 18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *
Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre *
Spring 2022
Apr. 22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
Apr. 23 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social
Apr. 25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
Apr. 26 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall
Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
Apr. 28 – London, UK – Scala
Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
Apr. 30 – Brighton, UK – CHALK
May 02 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire
May 03 – Brussels, BE – Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)
May 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs
May 06 – Göteborg, SE – Oceanen
May 07 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7
May 08 – Oslo, NO – Krosset
May 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil
May 11 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow
May 12 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
May 13 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur
May 14 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk
May 16 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotondes
May 17 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair
May 19 – Barcelona, ES – Upload
May 20 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival
May 21 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba
* w/ Tropa Magica