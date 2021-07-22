La Luz announces new album, drops video for new single “Watching Cartoons”

After dropping their first single since 2018’s highly regarded Floating Features, La Luz has announced a new full-length album. Due to be released in October (on Hardly Art Records), the self-titled record came together during the throes of the pandemic, the band teaming up with multi-instrumentalist and renowned hip-hip, soul and jazz producer Adrian Younge to bring the songs to life.

“We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge said of the partnership in a press release. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

Cover art for the band’s new record, La Luz, out Oct 22 on Hardly Art Records.

Known for reverb-heavy guitar licks, a tasteful deployment of dynamics and singular harmonies––a range of emotive “oohs” and “ahhs” that vacillate between haunting melancholy and revelrous mirth––the band (Shana Cleveland-guitar, Lena Simon-bass, Alice Sandahl-keys) has crafted a lush, earthy and undeniably psychedelic collection of songs for La Luz. And the record is also the band’s most personal.

“I don’t think I could bring an album this intimate to a band that I didn’t feel that closeness with,” Cleveland said of La Luz in a press release. “We have a musical understanding that’s very intimate.”

Along with announcing the new record, the group dropped a video for “Watching Cartoons,” the second single from the forthcoming album. Check it out below. La Luz is out October 22. Pre-order here.

La Luz recently announced a 34-date world tour with North American shows in 2021 and European dates following in April and May 2022. See below for a full list of shows.



Fall 2021

Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – The Red Museum (RedEx)

Sep. 24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest

Oct. 29 – Austin, TX -Cheer Up Charlies (Levitation Fest)

Nov. 6 – Mexico City, MX – Festival Hipnosis

Nov. 11 – San Diego, CA – Music Box *

Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *

Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

Nov. 15 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s *

Nov. 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley *

Nov. 18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre *

Spring 2022

Apr. 22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 23 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social

Apr. 25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

Apr. 26 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

Apr. 28 – London, UK – Scala

Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

Apr. 30 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

May 02 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

May 03 – Brussels, BE – Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

May 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

May 06 – Göteborg, SE – Oceanen

May 07 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

May 08 – Oslo, NO – Krosset

May 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil

May 11 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow

May 12 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

May 13 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur

May 14 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk

May 16 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotondes

May 17 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair

May 19 – Barcelona, ES – Upload

May 20 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

May 21 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba



* w/ Tropa Magica