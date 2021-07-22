La Luz announces new album, drops video for new single “Watching Cartoons”

The band teamed up with Adrian Younge for a psychedelic and personal collection of new tunes.

By Matthew Shaw
Credit: Photo by Pooneh Ghana

After dropping their first single since 2018’s highly regarded Floating Features, La Luz has announced a new full-length album. Due to be released in October (on Hardly Art Records), the self-titled record came together during the throes of the pandemic, the band teaming up with multi-instrumentalist and renowned hip-hip, soul and jazz producer Adrian Younge to bring the songs to life.

“We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge said of the partnership in a press release. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

Cover art for the band’s new record, La Luz, out Oct 22 on Hardly Art Records.

Known for reverb-heavy guitar licks, a tasteful deployment of dynamics and singular harmonies––a range of emotive “oohs” and “ahhs” that vacillate between haunting melancholy and revelrous mirth––the band (Shana Cleveland-guitar, Lena Simon-bass, Alice Sandahl-keys) has crafted a lush, earthy and undeniably psychedelic collection of songs for La Luz. And the record is also the band’s most personal.

“I don’t think I could bring an album this intimate to a band that I didn’t feel that closeness with,” Cleveland said of La Luz in a press release. “We have a musical understanding that’s very intimate.”

Along with announcing the new record, the group dropped a video for “Watching Cartoons,” the second single from the forthcoming album. Check it out below. La Luz is out October 22. Pre-order here.

La Luz recently announced a 34-date world tour with North American shows in 2021 and European dates following in April and May 2022. See below for a full list of shows. 
 
Fall 2021
Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – The Red Museum (RedEx)
Sep. 24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest
Oct. 29 – Austin, TX -Cheer Up Charlies (Levitation Fest)
Nov. 6 – Mexico City, MX – Festival Hipnosis
Nov. 11 – San Diego, CA – Music Box * 
Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater * 
Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
Nov. 15 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s *
Nov. 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley *
Nov. 18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *
Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre *

Spring 2022
Apr. 22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
Apr. 23 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social  
Apr. 25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
Apr. 26 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall
Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
Apr. 28 – London, UK – Scala
Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
Apr. 30 – Brighton, UK – CHALK
May 02 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire
May 03 – Brussels, BE – Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)
May 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs  
May 06 – Göteborg, SE – Oceanen
May 07 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7
May 08 – Oslo, NO – Krosset
May 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil  
May 11 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow
May 12 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
May 13 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur
May 14 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk
May 16 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotondes
May 17 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair    
May 19 – Barcelona, ES – Upload
May 20 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival
May 21 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba
 
* w/ Tropa Magica 

