WJCT Public Media Announces Film and Concert Series for 2025

Three films and four concerts for the community from January through May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January 6, 2025 – WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) today announced a music-themed film series and another installment of their JME Soundstage Series of concerts. This January, WJCT will present three music films for their new Film at WJCT Studios series. Starting in February and continuing through May, there will be a monthly concert featuring local and regional bands with headliners Rahill, Levitation Room, Shannon & The Clams, and Ghost Funk Orchestra.

● January 15 – Elvis: That’s The Way It Is – This feature-length concert film crosses the footlights, revealing the legendary singer as a man preparing for an emotional career comeback and the electrifying live performance of the man who gave us rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets

● January 22 – ENO – A generative documentary about the visionary musician and artist Brian Eno revealing his creative process, with 52 quintillion possible iterations, no viewing is the same twice. Tickets

● January 29 – Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Summer of Soul is part music film and part historical record created around an epic event, the 6-week Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating Black history, culture, and fashion. Tickets

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film screens at 7 p.m. for each date. Each ticket is only $5, and popcorn and drinks (including beer and wine) will be available for purchase. Each screening will include a relevant guest experience.

“At WJCT Public Media, we’re committed to creating spaces where our community can come together to celebrate music, storytelling, and culture,” said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT Public Media. “With our new Film at WJCT Studios series and the JME Soundstage Series, we’re offering unique opportunities for audiences to experience world-class films and live performances while also showcasing the incredible talent within Northeast Florida. These events reflect our mission to inspire, connect, and build a stronger community through shared experiences.”

Beginning in February, JME and WJCT Public Media will pair internationally acclaimed artists with local and regional acts for the JME Soundstage Series, a season of concerts aimed at building community through music discovery. The series features headliners Rahill, Levitation Room, Shannon & the Clams, and Ghost Funk Orchestra. In addition to internationally acclaimed headliners, each JME Soundstage Series concert will introduce audiences to emerging local and regional acts. Complete lineups will be announced closer to each show date.

February 21 – Rahill – A founding member of popular New York City garage-rock band Habibi, multi-disciplinary artist Rahill’s debut 2023 full-length, Flowers at Your Feet (which features production assistance from Beck) earned a Best New Release nod from NPR Music and Best New Album from Bandcamp. Rahill is recommended if you like enjoyable, avant-garde pop by artists like Beck, Cate Le Bon, and Clairo. Jax indie-folk ensemble Sun Child and local R&B/soul artist K.UTIE are opening the show. Tickets | Watch

As part of JME’s mission to build community through music discovery and introduce audiences to artists from around the world – including those making music in the Jacksonville area – ticket prices for each show will be significantly less than market value. Ticket buyers can also purchase tickets for the entire series at a discounted rate. Tickets for individual shows are $25. Tickets for the entire series, four shows, are $80. The concerts will be held at the WJCT Soundstage in Downtown Jacksonville; each community-focused event will feature a local vendor market, food trucks, and more.

“The JME team is constantly scoping out new music under the radar and going out into the community to connect with bands and listeners alike. Through this series, we’re able to bring together musicians from around the globe with listeners and artists from our community to WJCT’s very own Soundstage,” said Matt Shaw, Arts & Culture Editor at WJCT Public Media. “Not only do we want the audience to have a unique concert experience, but we want to foster a supportive space for musicians throughout Northeast Florida to showcase their talent as well.”

For more information about Film at WJCT Studios, click here, and for JME’s concert series, click here.

