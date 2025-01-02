Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Announces Debut Film Series

Three music-themed films coming to WJCT Studios this January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January 2, 2024 – WJCT Public Media today announced their debut Film at WJCT Studios series. Starting on January 15, WJCT will kick off the series with three music-related films presented under the banner of The Jacksonville Music Experience, or JME:

● January 15 – Elvis: That’s The Way It Is – This feature-length concert film crosses the footlights, revealing the legendary singer as a man preparing for an emotional career comeback and the electrifying live performance of the man who gave us rock ‘n’ roll.

● January 22 – ENO – A generative documentary about the visionary musician and artist Brian Eno revealing his creative process, with 52 quintillion possible iterations, no viewing is the same twice. ENO is shortlisted for this year’s Academy Award for best documentary feature.

● January 29 – Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Summer of Soul is part music film and part historical record created around an epic event, the 6-week Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating Black history, culture, and fashion. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul has won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and a Grammy for Best Music Film.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film screens at 7 p.m. for each date. Tickets are only $5, and popcorn and drinks (including beer and wine) will be available for purchase. Each screening will include a relevant guest experience.

“The recent closing of the beloved Sun-Ray Cinema and other independent movie theatres in the region means there are fewer opportunities to see important films of all genres in a live, in-person setting. said David McGowan, President & CEO, WJCT Public Media. “We’re excited to partially fill that gap with this ambitious and compelling series, building on the recent success of our recent screenings of awards winning films like 20 Days in Mariopol, Goodnight Oppy, and our “Noirvember” showing of Double Indemnity at WJCT Studios. , Throughout the year, WJCT Public Media will continue to bring you an exciting lineup of film screenings at WJCT Studios.

For more information and links to tickets, click here.

