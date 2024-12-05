Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media and WJXT agree to cooperative launch of NextGen TV in Jacksonville

New TV standard to debut alongside existing ATSC 1.0 signals for both stations.

December 5, 2024— JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WJCT Public Media today announced a new partnership with Graham Media’s WJXT News4Jax to begin broadcasting in the new ATSC 3.0 (“NextGenTV”) format beginning on December 10, 2024.

With the launch, WJCT’s primary channel 7 (7.1) – along with WJXT’s flagship Channel 4, WCWJ-17, and BounceTV – will be available in both the current ATSC 1.0 broadcasting format and the new ATSC 3.0 NextGenTV Format to viewers with NextGenTV-equipped TVs and an antenna.

In addition to improvements in video quality with brighter colors, sharper images and deeper contrast, and audio quality improvements, NextGenTV also offers an exciting platform for future development of additional interactive functionality to viewers for educational, emergency alerting and additional personalized content delivery that is not available on today’s broadcast standard.



“We’re delighted to be able to broaden our partnership with WJXT, enabling us to launch this new service in our region.,” said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We are proud to partner with WJXT to maintain continuous broadcast operations for our region’s legacy TV news audience, while we look forward to rolling out an even more compelling viewer experience for Jax PBS to match the richness of its programming.”

Jax PBS Viewers will not see any difference in the lineups and channels.

To find out how to use NEXTGEN TV at home, visit https://www.wjct.org/jaxpbs/watch/.

