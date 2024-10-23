CONTACT:

WJCT Public Media to Celebrate Public Radio Music Day on October 23

Noncommercial music stations will highlight how they uplift local artists and bring people together through this commemorative celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October 23, 2024 — WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) announced today that the station will participate in the fifth annual Public Radio Music Day on October 23, 2024. JME brings together noncommercial public radio stations, artists, and fans to recognize public radio’s essential community service and unique role in the music industry locally and nationally. They will honor the occasion online and on-air by playing a song by a Jacksonville-area artist at 20 minutes after the hour every hour on their triple-A radio station, The Independent 89.9 HD4 and sharing special coverage of locally-based artists on jaxmusic.org.

“Not only do we want to bring music to our audience, but we want to connect them with their local music community,” said Matthew Shaw, Arts and Culture Editor at WJCT Public Media.This year for Public Radio Music Day, we hope you discover a new artist through our website or on-air, tell a friend about them, and add their music to a personal playlist and/or buy a ticket to see them live in person.”

Each week, nearly 24 million listeners tune in to hundreds of local public radio music stations like WJCT across America to discover, learn, and enjoy a mix of music selections, artists, and genres that are only available on public radio. This year’s theme – Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast – highlights how public radio music bridges divides, unites communities around a shared love of music and local artists, and reaches across the country to serve urban and rural communities alike.

WJCT is proud to be a part of Public Radio Music Day and will continue engaging music fans, artists, and musicians through on-air, studio sessions, fan and artist stories, special programming and curated playlists. On October 23, WJCT and JME will join stations across the country in hosting special broadcast and programming to connect their community with local musicians and artists; school music programs; and advocate for the continued support of public radio music stations.

The Jacksonville Music Experience will be participating through:

Playing a song by a Jacksonville-area artist at 20 minutes after the hour every hour on our triple-A radio station, The Independent 89.9 HD4

Sharing new local music via our Local Spotlight series on our website jaxmusic.org.

Day-of coverage can be found at jaxmusic.org.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Public Radio Music Day:

Public Radio Music Day is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partners. The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities who enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance currently has more than 200 partner public radio music stations, all locally owned and operated, yet united by their shared values of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community. To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance, please visit noncomMUSIC.org.

This year, the Alliance of Rural Public Media, an alliance dedicated to informing lawmakers and audiences about the critical work of rural public radio stations across the country, is a partner in celebrating Public Radio Music Day.

More information about Public Radio Music Day and local events across the country is available at: PublicRadioMusicDay.org