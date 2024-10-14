Media Contact:

Neily Braren, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

WJCT Public Media Announces the 2024 TEACH Conference

TEACH is a day-long conference created to engage, empower, and inspire educators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October 14, 2024 — WJCT Public Media is hosting its annual TEACH Conference, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. This day-long conference for educators will be held at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

The day will begin with registration and continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by the morning keynote speaker, Susan B. Neuman. Morning breakout sessions begin at 9:35 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., and breakout sessions will resume at 12:40 p.m., followed by the afternoon keynote speaker, Vincent Taylor.

Author and former U.S. Assistant Secretary, Secondary and Elementary Education Susan B. Neuman, will be the morning keynote speaker for TEACH. Susan will present “Educating the Other America,” focusing on the significant disparities in children’s achievement by income group and targeted interventions that focus on three qualities: (1) providing additional print resources to children; (2) including greater attention to oral language and vocabulary in programs; and (3) building relationships with parents.

Ms. Neuman is passionate about the science of reading and how it may support children’s learning opportunities. She is the author of several books, including Giving Our Children a Fighting Chance: Poverty, Literacy, and the Development of Information Capital (2014), and has received two lifetime achievement awards for research in literacy development. She has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles on improving the odds of children living in disadvantaged communities.

After being a popular breakout session presenter at numerous TEACH conferences, educator and writer, Vincent Taylor returns to present the afternoon keynote. His presentation, “If Instruction Isn’t Engaging, I Quit,” will introduce new ideas and engagement tools for the classroom. Mr. Taylor is an educator with 28 years of experience and an acclaimed educational consultant. His work has been presented to over 60,000 educators in over 15 school districts and five universities. Mr. Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of North Florida.

Breakout sessions will be presented concurrently three times throughout the day. Topics include phonemic awareness, sensory processing, rethinking the math classroom, integrating STEM and literacy, student wellbeing, connecting art and reading, behavior, and more. Click here for a current list of all breakout session topics and presenters.

Kemal Gaspar, vice president of community engagement for VyStar Credit Union, is the honorary chair for TEACH 2024. He is driven by the ability to make a positive difference across various communities. He believes in investing in people, developing authentic connections, building a strong culture, being innovative, and thinking strategically to achieve the best outcomes for the community.

“Since education is central to our work at WJCT Public Media, it is with great pleasure that we present this dynamic conference for the educators in our community,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We recognize that educators are vital to growing and connecting our next generation of leaders. We want to provide them the opportunity to recharge, learn and build new relationships with each other through TEACH.”

“VyStar is proud to partner with WJCT Public Media and the Kids Hope Alliance to present the TEACH Conference, a day-long event for educators this November,” said Kemal Gasper, Vice President of Community Engagement. “This collaboration underscores our steadfast commitment to supporting local educators and providing them with the resources they need to thrive. By investing in their professional development, we not only elevate the quality of education but also contribute to a brighter future for the children in our communities. Together, we are laying the groundwork for lifelong learning and success.”

TEACH is hosted by WJCT Public Media, VyStar Credit Union, and the Kids Hope Alliance. For more information on other sponsors and exhibitors, click here.

Tickets are available for purchase now through November 23 for $40.

