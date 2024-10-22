Media Contact:

22nd Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Hosted by WJCT Public Media Returns This November

New and lightly used sweaters, jackets and blankets will be collected beginning Friday, November 1, 2024

October 31, 2024 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media is partnering with VyStar Credit Union, Suddath, and Tom Bush Family of Dealerships to present the 22nd annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. Cold-weather clothing and items — such as new or gently used sweaters, jackets, socks and blankets — will be collected November 1 through 30, 2024. The items will be distributed at the Clara White Mission and City Rescue Mission on Monday, December 9th.

Public media organizations across the United States have collected sweaters in honor of Fred Rogers, host of the popular PBS series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” for two decades. Last year, WJCT Public Media’s drive collected and distributed more than 9,200 pounds of cold-weather necessities to Northeast Florida residents.

“The Mister Rogers Sweater Drive is a great example of WJCT Public Media’s ability to be a catalyst in making good things happen by working with partners, each bringing our unique strengths to enable the generosity of this community to shine through,” said David McGowan, President/CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to lead this impactful initiative to help people in need.”

Donation drop-off locations include the WJCT Public Media headquarters, located at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville, as well as regional VyStar Credit Union branches throughout North Florida, both Suddath locations and all Tom Bush Family of Dealerships businesses.

“We’re thankful to team up with WJCT Public Media for another year of giving through the annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive,” said Brian Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union. “We believe in the power of community and the impact of small acts of kindness. By showing our members that we care for the betterment of lives around us, we hope to inspire them to do the same. Join us in our promise to Do Good. Bank Better.”

Suddath is a global moving company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has pledged their continued support for the sweater drive again this winter, by transporting donated goods to distribution partners across the region.

“At Suddath, our focus is on fostering a sense of community and support among our neighbors. Just as Mister Rogers created a warm and inviting atmosphere in his neighborhood, we aim to embody that spirit by leveraging our resources to effectively distribute the donations gathered during this year’s drive,” Chris Hornbaker, Commercial Operations Manager.

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships returns as a presenting partner for 2024, its eighth year in that role.

“The team at Tom Bush looks forward to this drive every holiday season,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to serve with so many amazing folks for the Mister Rogers’ Sweater Drive.”



DONATION DROP-OFFS:



WJCT Public Media

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202



Suddath Jacksonville

Both locations in Duval County can be found here.

VyStar Credit Union

Most locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties. Click here for participating branch locations.



Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

All locations in Duval County can be found here.



To download a flier to share about this event, click here.

###

