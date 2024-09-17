Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Appoints Dr. Stephanie Murray as Director of Education

Murray steps into new role to advance WJCT’s early childhood education programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September 16, 2024 — WJCT Public Media today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Murray as the organization’s director of education.

In her new role, Murray leads WJCT’s early childhood education team, overseeing an expanded program of family engagement workshops at six early learning centers and three Head Start sites throughout the academic year. She also manages long-standing initiatives such as the annual children’s writers contest, the Jax PBS KIDS Club, WJCT’s Parenting Minutes, and more.

Murray will also manage WJCT Public Media’s relationships with local and national partners and stakeholders, develop new programs and services, and serve as an early childhood education resource for the Northeast Florida community–all with the goal of expanding WJCT Public Media’s impact in this essential service area.

Murray has an extensive background in the field and has worked with WJCT Public Media as a consultant over the past two years–while also consulting for The WNET Group in New York, the Fred Rogers Company, and public media stations throughout Florida.

“I’ve always loved working throughout different public media organizations, especially planning and enhancing their educational programs,” explained Murray. “I hope that through my new role, I’ll be able to help meet Northeast Florida’s needs in early childhood education through programs that include some of public media’s beloved characters, all while supporting WJCT’s mission and values.”

Before consulting, Murray held roles as a senior producer at The WNET Group New York Public Media, where she spearheaded all early learning initiatives and proposed pilot programs that received multi-million dollar funding from sources like the National Science Foundation. Her work for Thomas & Friends received the 2015 NETA Community Engagement Based on a Local Initiative Award. During this time, Murray served as the New York City Early Learning Network chair and the project manager for the Sesame Street in Communities national pilot program launched at stations nationwide. Murray led as the manager of school programs at the Newark Museum of Art–the largest art, science, and history museum in New Jersey, successfully serving over 100,000 students and hundreds of teachers annually.

“Stephanie has been instrumental in helping us to grow our impact in early childhood education in our region, and I’m looking forward to her taking that vital work to the next level as our director of education,” said David McGowan, president and CEO of WJCT Public Media.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow.