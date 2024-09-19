Media Contact:

Neily Braren, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

WJCT Public Media Announces Fourth Season of “What’s Health Got To Do With It?” Starting September 21, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sept. 19, 2024 — WJCT Public Media is pleased to announce the return of “What’s Health Got To Do With It?” for its fourth season, launching on September 21, 2024. This weekly, hour-long radio show hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven explores the critical intersections between healthcare and everyday life, offering listeners valuable insights as they navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system and medical landscape.

With Dr. Joe Sirven as host, a renowned physician and journalist, the program has built a dedicated following. Dr. Sirven is a professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Florida and a Professor of Healthcare Administration and Policy at Arizona State University. He leads a weekly conversation with a wide range of experts, addressing essential healthcare topics for a broad audience. The show’s accessible, expert-driven approach has resonated with listeners, making it a trusted source for healthcare discussions. The program has surpassed 150 episodes and is closing in on 200 episodes.

“What’s Health Got To Do With It?” airs every Saturday at 4 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 in Jacksonville, with a repeat broadcast on Sundays at 9 p.m. In addition to the radio broadcasts, new episodes are available for on-demand listening each Saturday. The show reaches a national audience through podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and others.

To tune in, visit news.wjct.org/programs/whats-health-got-do-it, download the WJCT app or find the podcast on major streaming platforms.

“’What’s Health Got To Do With It?’ has become a trusted platform for bringing complex healthcare topics to the forefront in a way that is accessible and engaging for our community,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “As we enter this fourth season, we’re thrilled to continue providing listeners with essential insights on healthcare with the leadership of Dr. Joe Sirven guiding these important conversations. We’re proud to produce a show that not only educates, but empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health.”

“This new season further expands our mission of shared learning leading to educational growth,” said Dr. Sirven. “Not only do we discuss and demystify the field of physical health, but we also bring important conversations about mental health to our listeners. I look forward to reaching a broader audience throughout season four.”

“What’s Health Got to Do with It?” is provided in part by the American Brain Foundation, ElevateMeD, Neurelis, and Rethreaded Inc.

For more information, visit news.wjct.org/programs/whats-health-got-do-it. Listeners can join the conversation by calling 904-358-6362 (6DOC), emailing questions and comments to health@wjct.org or engaging with the show on social media (@jsirven on X, and WJCTJax on Facebook).

###

About WJCT Public Media:WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on X (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).