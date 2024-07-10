Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Appoints New Director of Podcasting

Letisha Bereola steps into new role to advance WJCT’s podcast programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — July 9, 2024 — WJCT Public Media today announced the appointment of Letisha Bereola as the organization’s Director of Podcasting.

In her new role, Bereola will manage the on-demand local listening experience at WJCT Public Media. This includes managing the pipeline of podcast-first content from project development through production and release, along with overseeing the on-demand release of WJCT radio programming. Her role includes fully integrating on-demand audio in WJCT’s local listening strategy for non-music programming, making sure that strategy meets the needs of a range of stakeholders, including audiences, institutional partners, and sponsors.

“I am delighted to welcome Letisha to WJCT Public Media in this vital role, as we continue to expand the work we are doing to expand our relevance and community impact in the digital age. Our work in podcasting, which has included the hit limited series Odd Ball with more than one million downloads to date, and current series such as Untold Stories with the Florida Theater and Bygone Jax with FSCJ, is set to become even more important in our strategy as listening habits continue to evolve.”

Bereola is the founder of Paradigm Media Group, a production company focused on podcast development and production. She’s produced podcasts for New York Times best-selling authors, non-profits, entrepreneurs and creatives. Before podcasting, Bereola spent over 10 years as a local television news anchor, spending seven years on TV screens in the Jacksonville area. During her time on TV, she received several accolades, including the Best Anchor Award from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and is a Ken Knight Award recipient.



Bereola’s extensive media experience allows her to bring a unique perspective to storytelling and has continuously leveraged her skills to create engaging and insightful content that resonates with audiences.

“I fell in love with podcasts from the moment I listened to my first one in 2014,” said Bereola. “Since then, I’ve seen the medium as a powerful tool for storytelling, community building and entertainment. It’s truly an honor to continue my media career at WJCT in the podcasting space, and in the city I call home.”

WJCT has upcoming seasons launching for two of their signature podcasts – Untold Stories and Bygone Jax: Our Unsung History – airing July 14 and July 15 respectively. Untold Stories is a captivating live oral storytelling series that offers a platform for Northeast Florida residents to share their unique and inspiring experiences with the world. It’s produced live on stage at the Florida Theatre. Bygone Jax tells some of the lesser-known stories — or more accurate versions of the stories people think they know — about Jacksonville’s past. This season will delve into the early years of the silent film industry through the lens of the first film studio to take up residence in Jacksonville in 1908. The podcast is powered by research from the people behind Florida State College at Jacksonville’s History of Jacksonville course.

