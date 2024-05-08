Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Receives $1M In Grants from Florida Blue

Florida Blue to support the Local Journalism Initiative and work in early childhood education

Jacksonville, Fla. — May 8, 2024 — WJCT Public Media announced today that Florida Blue has awarded a grant of $1 million, aimed at strengthening local news reporting in Northeast Florida and their work in early childhood education and family engagement. WJCT’s Local Journalism Initiative emphasizes expanding local reporting capabilities and online publication under the Jacksonville Today brand. Jacksonville Today reaches tens of thousands of readers daily through its morning newsletter and website.

WJCT Public Media has also expanded the work it does with young learners, leveraging its Jax PBS Kids service to provide a wide range of local activities and services. In 2023, WJCT Public Media began offering a year-long series of workshops for young families in partnership with the Kids Hope Alliance at six early learning centers to help families ensure their children succeed in school. The workshops add to programs such as the annual Be My Neighbor Day event for families, the TEACH conference, and other programs to serve young learners, their families, and educators.

“WJCT Public Media is a vital community partner, helping to inform about critical issues, educate our children and activate Northeast Florida’s culture through community efforts,” said Pat Geraghty, President and CEO of Florida Blue. “Florida Blue is proud to partner with community organizations like WJCT Public Media to ensure our children receive critical educational components to achieve success in school and in life.”

“We’re grateful to Florida Blue for providing this support, which will allow us to continue the work of expanding the services we offer our region in local journalism and early childhood education,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We have a unique and vital role to play in addressing our community’s needs in these areas, and we appreciate the recognition and resources which this gift provides.”

About Florida Blue:

Florida Blue, the leading health insurer in Florida, has been providing health solutions to residents of Florida for nearly 80 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than five million members and all 67 Florida counties. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., with nearly 8,900 employees, it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

For additional information visit www.FloridaBlue.com.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is a community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

