WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Symphony Partner to Bring Classical Concerts to a Wider Audience

February 20, 2024 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Symphony are partnering to bring the Symphony’s classical performances to a wider audience. In an exciting collaboration, recordings of the Jacksonville Symphony’s classical concerts will now be included in the schedule of Classical 24, one of WJCT’s HD radio stations that is accessible through national streaming services. The first broadcast will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, showcasing their commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of the region and sharing it with a broader audience.

“This partnership between the Jacksonville Symphony and WJCT Public Media represents a fusion of artistic excellence and community outreach,” said Steven Libman, President and CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony. “We are thrilled to bring the magic of live, orchestral performances to a wider audience, allowing more people to experience the transformative power of classical music.”

The inaugural series will feature eight concerts from the Symphony’s 2022/2023 season, kicking off with Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Each performance will be accompanied by insightful commentary from the Jacksonville Symphony’s Music Director, Courtney Lewis, providing listeners with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the music.

“We are delighted to work with the Jacksonville Symphony to enable audiences to experience their local orchestra outside of the symphony hall, and to allow listeners outside of Northeast Florida to hear their quality,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “All of our Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) services, including Classical 24, aim to share the magic of music performance in our region, so this partnership is exciting for all of us.”

Through this collaboration, the Jacksonville Symphony and WJCT Public Media aim to inspire, educate and entertain audiences while fostering a deeper connection to the arts. By leveraging their combined resources and expertise, these two leading nonprofit organizations are poised to make a meaningful impact on the cultural landscape of the region.

The inaugural series includes encore performances of the following Jacksonville Symphony performances from the 2022/23 season:

● March 3: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1

● March 10: Bach, Beethoven & Brahms

● March 17: Copland’s Rodeo

● March 21: Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody

● March 31: Beethoven’s Fifth

● April 7: Mozart, Brahms & Schumann

● April 14: Conrad Tao Plays Prokofiev

● April 21: Brahms’ German Requiem

WJCT Public Media’s Classical 24 station can be found enjoyed on 89.9 HD 2, at wjct.org/jaxmusic/classical24/ or by asking a smart speaker to play Classical 24.

For more information and to view the broadcast schedule, visit the Jacksonville Symphony’s website at jaxsymphony.org and WJCT’s website at wjct.org.

About the Jacksonville Symphony:

The Jacksonville Symphony is North Florida’s leading performing arts organization offering live performances at Jacoby Symphony Hall in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and other venues throughout the area. Led by President and CEO Steven Libman and Music Director Courtney Lewis, the Jacksonville Symphony reaches over 113,000 individuals through over 125 performances each season. In addition, the Symphony provides music instruction for youth and operates the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras. For more information about the Symphony, visit JaxSymphony.org.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

This press release was produced and distributed by the Jacksonville Symphony and WJCT Public Media.