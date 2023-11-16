Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Shares New Seasons of Two Hit Podcasts

Bygone Jax and Untold Stories return this fall for another season of storytelling

November 16, 2023 — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WJCT Public Media today announced the return of two of its podcasts, Bygone Jax: Our Unsung History and Untold Stories, dropping on November 16 and November 26 respectively.

Bygone Jax was created in partnership with Florida State College at Jacksonville, with the intention of educating Jaxsons on rich examples of local history that aren’t widely known or discussed. The show is powered by research from the people behind FSCJ’s History of Jacksonville course, which launched in fall 2022.

The new season of Bygone Jax tells the story of the native people of the region, with the November launch coinciding with National Native American Heritage Month. The indigenous history of Northeast Florida stretches back over 12,000 years, but conversations about it are often limited to a handful of talking points that may not even be true. With the help of research by local experts and supporting historical documents, Bygone Jax tackles three of the most common myths and misconceptions about Jacksonville’s indigenous history and tells the far more fascinating truth.

The Untold Stories radio show and podcast is a co-production of the Florida Theatre and WJCT Public Media. Honoring the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context, the Florida Theatre’s Untold Stories live events showcase six local storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings. This season’s radio show/podcast themes include “There and Back Again” and “Fish Out of Water.” Both the live shows and podcast are hosted by Barbara Colaciello.

“There and Back Again” will cover the first two episodes, with storytellers Yanira Cardona, Bob Wiltfong, Yvette Angelique, Yhang Quintero, Hope McMath and Matthew Colaciello. The third and fourth episodes of the season revolve around the theme “Fish Out of Water,” featuring storytellers Antoinette Johnson, Ana Ng, Grant Nielsen, Arsun F!st, Tricia Booker & Buddy and Phillip Pan. Episodes will air at 7 p.m. on Sundays from November 26 to December 17 on WJCT News 89.9, and all episodes will be available for streaming on podcast platforms starting November 26.

“We’re proud to be able to tell the stories of Jacksonville’s past and present through Bygone Jax and Untold Stories,” said David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Our rich podcast offering is becoming more important to our local area as more and more people use on-demand audio as part of their listening mix. We are excited to continue expanding our audiences’ understanding of the region around them through these two series.”

Listeners can subscribe to Bygone Jax and Untold Stories on all major podcast platforms, including NPR One and the WJCT app. More information at wjct.org/podcasts.

