21st Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Hosted by WJCT Public Media Returns This November

New and lightly used sweaters, jackets and blankets will be collected beginning Wednesday, November 1, 2023

November 1, 2023 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media is partnering with the VyStar Credit Union, Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, and Suddath to present the 21st annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. Cold-weather clothing and items — such as new or gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets — will be collected November 1 through 30, 2023. The items will be distributed throughout Northeast Florida at the Clara White Mission and City Rescue Mission on December 6.

Public media organizations across the United States have collected sweaters in honor of Fred Rogers, host of the popular PBS series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” for more than two decades. Last year, WJCT Public Media’s drive collected and distributed more than 6,000 pounds of cold-weather necessities to Northeast Florida residents.

“Here at WJCT, we’re thankful to continue a tradition in honor of Fred Rogers, alongside our public media peers throughout the country,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Mister Rogers epitomized the idea of a ‘good neighbor’ for many households that grew up watching his show. That concept is one demonstrated by our neighbors at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, Suddath and VyStar Credit Union. We encourage our neighbors to continue that legacy by being kind, and donating cold weather clothing this November.”

Donation drop-off locations include the WJCT Public Media headquarters, located at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville, as well as regional VyStar Credit Union branches, Suddath Moving & Logistics, and all Tom Bush Family of Dealerships businesses.

“At VyStar, we believe in the power of community and the impact that small acts of kindness can have on people’s lives,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “Mr. Rogers taught us the value of compassion, empathy, and the importance of giving back to our communities. VyStar is honored to partner with WJCT Public Media for this heartwarming initiative that captures the spirit of kindness and community.”

Suddath is a global moving company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has pledged their continued support for the sweater drive again this winter, by transporting donated goods to distribution partners across the region.

“Good neighbors take the time to get to know and care for one another — looking for opportunities to share resources, lend a hand or provide some extra support when it matters most. Any time we can be the neighbor to deliver in those moments, making someone’s life a little easier, we’re happy to do so,” said Walter Myers, Senior Vice President, Suddath Moving & Storage.

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships returns as a presenting partner for 2023, its seventh year in that role.

“Building traditions around community is important to us at Tom Bush, and this initiative is one our staff, customers and partners look forward to all year long,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. “We are honored to serve as the presenting partner in the Mister Rogers’ Sweater Drive again this winter.”



DONATION DROP-OFFS



WJCT Public Media

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202



Suddath

815 S. Main St, Jax, FL 32207

8743 Western Way, Jax, FL 32256

11001 Pritchard Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32219

9601 North Main St. Jacksonville, FL 32218



Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

6916 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32244

36914 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, 32244

9875 Atlantic Blvd., Jax, FL 32225

9750 Regency Square Blvd., Jax 32225

9876 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9881 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

VyStar Credit Union

All locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties. Click here for branch locations.

