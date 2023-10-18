Media Contact:

WJCT Announces New Additions to Board of Trustees

Brian Bush, Anne K. Madsen, George E. Maxey and Kimmie Winston elected at the annual meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 17, 2023 – WJCT Public Media today announced four new additions to its Board of Trustees, along with the election of two new officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The community-owned and operated public media organization officially confirmed approval for Brian Bush, Anne K. Madsen, George E. Maxey and Kimmie Winston to begin three-year terms at its annual meeting held on September 28.



The trustees in attendance also confirmed Farley Kern to her second year as board chair, Bill Hendrich as vice-chair and Abel Harding as treasurer.

Brian Bush is Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships and is part of the fourth generation of the Bush family in the car business. During his tenure, the company has been named one of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 2023, Best New and Used Car Dealership (The Florida Times-Union’s Bold City Best 2017) and First Coast Worksite Wellness Council’s 2023 Healthiest Companies platinum award winner. Bush served on the board of the Friends of the St. Johns River Ferry and Riverside Avondale Preservation and currently sits on the board of the JAX Chamber and its Arlington Council, as well as the Advisory Board for Build Up Downtown. He is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Jacksonville. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Bush is a graduate of Fletcher High School and the University of Florida. After helping launch a New York City-based transportation startup company, Roadify, he returned home to join the family business in 2012.

Anne K. Madsen is the Chief Financial Officer for LSF Health Systems, a division of Lutheran Services Florida, Inc. Madsen manages funding in excess of $230 million annually. With a career in health care spanning three decades, Madsen has served in numerous leadership positions both in Florida and Idaho, including hospital CFO, CFO for academic-based outpatient health centers, state market director with oversight for the non-emergency medical transportation contract for Medicaid recipients and managed care director for home health and hospice agencies across nine states. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Florida State University and her Master of Business Administration and Certificate in Healthcare Administration from the University of Miami. A passionate advocate, she has served her communities through volunteerism and held board positions for several nonprofit organizations.

George E. Maxey is the Executive Director of Elevate Jacksonville. Maxey has over 25 years of experience in education, nonprofit work and school administration serving schools throughout Ohio and Florida. His skills range from implementing program initiatives and optimizing the learning atmosphere to promoting a safe learning environment. His practice in the fields of education and nonprofit organizations has yielded a proven track record for assisting children and families in exceeding expectations of academic achievement, as well as a commitment to student-centered learning. Within the Greater Northeast Florida community, Maxey has served as the Executive Director of New Town Success Zone at Edward Waters University, and principal of William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault Middle School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Kent State University.

Kimmie Winston is a lifetime supporter of public media beginning in the 1960’s when her parents, Jim and Mary Winston, became actively engaged with WJCT in its early years of serving the First Coast. Winston attended Episcopal School of Jacksonville and Clemson University before accepting positions with Peat Marwick Mitchell and Florida National Bank where she served as the representative to the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of the Junior League of Jacksonville, Leadership Jax and was a founding member of the Jacksonville Waldorf Initiative. In 2000, Winston moved to Boulder, Colorado so her children could attend Shining Mountain Waldorf School where she was involved in school governance and fundraising activities. She returned to Jacksonville in 2022 and continues her philanthropic work as a member of the Beaches Community Fund, the Women’s Giving Alliance and as a trustee of the Winston Family Foundation.

“Our newest trustees’ contributions to our community have improved our region’s quality of life in myriad ways,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Brian, Anne, George and Kimmie will bring a fresh perspective to our board, and we are excited to work with them in their new roles.

