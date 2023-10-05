Media Contact:

Jacksonville Today Wins National Journalism Award

Daily newsletter named LION Publishers’ Product of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October 5, 2023 — WJCT Public Media’s Jacksonville Today newsletter has been named the Product of the Year in the 2023 Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers Association’s Local Journalism Awards. As the central piece of WJCT’s Local Journalism Initiative, Jacksonville Today is a set of digital local news products launched in 2021. The newsletter now reaches more than 20,200 daily subscribers.

The Product of the Year recognizes a LION member who developed a successful and creative product to strengthen their journalistic impact, financial health and/or operational resilience.

Jacksonville Today launched in October 2021 as a newsletter providing independent, non-partisan information that helps readers stay informed, get involved in their community and become more civically engaged — all in a succinct package delivered straight to their inbox at 6 a.m.. Every Monday through Friday, readers start the day with a quick summary of recent news and go in-depth with links to long-form reporting on jaxtoday.org. The LION Local Journalism Awards judges noted the newsletter’s approach is a winning model for growing an audience and driving new reader revenue.

The 2023 LION Local Journalism Awards received nearly 300 entries in 10 categories, and 99 entries were recognized as finalists. Winners were announced on October 3 at a ceremony in Durham, North Carolina. WJCT Public Media received a $1,300 cash prize, and LION distributed more than $55,000 to fellow winners.

“As we continue to bring trustworthy news to the community in new, innovative ways, receiving national recognition for the work we’re doing with Jacksonville Today validates that we’re delivering a product that readers really value,” said David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media. “WJCT Public Media’s membership in groups like LION Publishers provides invaluable benefits for our team in this ever-evolving digital age. We’re honored to receive this award alongside our peers in newsrooms across the country.”

Meet all of the 2023 LION Local Journalism Award winners here. For more information on Jacksonville Today, and to subscribe to the newsletter, visit jaxtoday.org/signup.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About LION Publishers:

LION Publishers is a national nonprofit for local journalism entrepreneurs. We strengthen the local news industry by helping independent news publishers build more sustainable businesses. We focus primarily on the business side of news entrepreneurship, as many other support organizations exist to help publishers level up their journalism skills.