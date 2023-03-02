WJCT Public Media Partners with Florida Theatre to Launch Untold Stories Radio Show

Media Contact:

Neily Braren, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

Show will air every Sunday in March at 7 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and as a podcast.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 2, 2023 – WJCT Public Media, in partnership with The Florida Theatre, is proud to present Untold Stories: a new radio program that will also be published as a podcast at wjct.org/untoldstories and on all major podcast platforms. Episodes will air at 7 p.m. on Sunday evenings in March 2023 on WJCT News 89.9 FM.

Untold Stories is a project of the nonprofit Florida Theatre. Honoring the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context, Untold Stories live events showcase six local storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings. Each episode of the radio program and podcast will feature three stories from a previous Untold Stories event. The March 5th and March 12th programs will be adapted from the Ebbs and Flows event on November 27, 2021. The March 19th and March 26th programs will feature stories from the Out of the Swamp themed show on February 12, 2022.

Untold Stories: Ebbs and Flows was the first live storytelling event of its kind in Jacksonville. The storytellers of Ebbs and Flows included: Willie Evans, Jr; Anna Jacobson; Zonnetta Marie; Johnathon Ross; Angela Tenbroeck; and Kedgar Volta. The musical guest was Meredith Mason. Click here for their bios and photographs.

Untold Stories: Out of the Swamp was recorded on the Florida Theatre stage on February 12, 2022. The storytellers of Out of the Swamp included: Johnny Masiulewicz; Naga Wasserman; Ebony Payne-English; True Poet; Erica Saffer; and David Girard. The musical guest was Brent Byrd. Click here for their bios and photographs.

Untold Stories was born from a simple idea – to bring a captivating live oral storytelling series to Northeast Florida. The concept was sparked when Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre, and Kevin Stone, Vice President of Programming, were inspired by a storytelling series in another city. They knew they had to bring this idea to Jacksonville and began working on it.

With the expertise of artistic director Barbara Colaciello, the Untold Stories live series launched in November 2021 and quickly became a hit, offering a unique platform for local residents to share their “untold stories” with an eager audience. Soon after, Brian Wolfburg introduced the live series to David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media.

After experiencing the power of these stories firsthand, McGowan recognized an opportunity to share the experience with a wider audience, and so the Untold Series radio show and podcast were born. And now, thanks to WJCT Public Media and the Florida Theatre, the captivating and transformative narratives of Untold Stories can be enjoyed on the radio and in podcast form wherever you go.

“The partnership with WJCT Public Media represents a new way the Florida Theatre can connect with the community,” said Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre. “Nearly 1,000 people have seen Untold Stories unfold in the past here on the Florida Theatre stage. Now, countless more people can enjoy it on WJCT News 89.9 every Sunday night at 7 p.m. in March. It will also build excitement for our next Untold Stories: Winds of Change show, which will be live here at the Theatre on March 30th.”

Barbara Colaciello, known for her story slams at her theatre space BABS’LAB located in the CoRK Arts District, said “There is nothing more powerful than being in the iconic Florida Theatre, with minds and hearts open, actively listening to some of our city’s most wonderful storytellers. It’s been a hoot to host Untold Stories, a challenge to cast and get the right mix, and an honor to coach the storytellers who are tasked to open their hearts and dig deep, to stand in their power, to inspire through their lived experiences.”

“Storytelling is central to public media,” said WJCT Public Media President and CEO David McGowan. “Through this partnership with the Florida Theatre, we seek to replicate the magic of a live storytelling event through a shared listening experience every Sunday evening — with the added convenience of a podcast option for our listeners who prefer to do their listening on-demand.”

The 2022-2023 season of Untold Stories is curated by Artistic Director Barbara Colaciello of BABS’LAB and made possible by a generous contribution from the Wolfburg Family.

Following the completion of this limited-run series, the Florida Theatre will host Untold Stories: Winds of Change live on stage on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.floridatheatre.com or by calling (904) 355-2787.

###

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet and opera, the historic Florida Theatre offers over 150 cultural and entertainment events annually for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about our educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages this majestic place, please visit us at www.floridatheatre.com.

About WJCT Public Media

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Community First Credit Union (Season Sponsor of the Florida Theatre)

Since 1935, the story of Community First has unfolded from launching in a high school basement as the Duval County Teachers Credit Union to a 19-branch, 153,000-plus-member financial institution open to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in one of the following counties: Baker, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Nassau, Orange, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, or Volusia. Membership is also open to any relative of an existing or eligible Community First Credit Union of Florida member. In addition, Community First offers membership to Select Employer Groups, including all employees of Brooks Rehabilitation, Miller Electric Company, and Web.com. See more info at www.communityfirstfl.org.