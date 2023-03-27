Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Appoints New Vice President of Development

Sarah Dobson steps into role to expand WJCT’s major gifts program, lead fundraising campaigns and bolster organization’s development strategy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — March 27, 2023 — WJCT Public Media today announced the appointment of Sarah Dobson as the organization’s Vice President of Development, effective March 13, 2023.

In her new role, Dobson oversees the organization’s major gifts fundraising program, known as the “First Coast Society,” along with campaign fundraising and planned giving. Support from individuals is the largest single source of revenue for WJCT Public Media, and the programs under Dobson’s direction are vital components of that support.

David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Sarah to WJCT Public Media, and to introducing her to the incredible community of supporters that this organization relies on. We’ve been fortunate to have had the backing of the community as we’ve built new offerings such as Jacksonville Today and the Jacksonville Music Experience over the last few years, even as we’ve improved our radio and television services. I know Sarah looks forward to meeting that group and to helping us to tell the story of this vital community asset in the years ahead.”

Dobson previously served as the Senior Director of Development for Feeding Northeast Florida, expanding the role she held since 2018. She has worked in the Northeast Florida nonprofit sector since 2007, including independent consulting with the Jacksonville Symphony, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida, Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival, the University of North Florida and more. Previously, she was the Director of Annual Giving for Harvard Medical School.

Throughout her career, Dobson has excelled at developing strategies to meet their fundraising goals and strengthen impact in their communities.

“As a fundraising professional, I feel fortunate to serve local nonprofits and help fulfill their missions in our community,” says Sarah Dobson. “I have seen the pivotal role WJCT Public Media plays in keeping our community informed, engaged and inspired. I’m eager to contribute to WJCT Public Media’s continued growth through fundraising, expanding our reach and connecting members of the community all across Northeast Florida.”

