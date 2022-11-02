WJCT Public Media Invites Community to Participate in the 20th Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New and lightly used sweaters, jackets and blankets will be collected beginning November 1, 2022

November 2, 2022 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media is partnering with VyStar Credit Union, the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, and Suddath to present the 20th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. Cold-weather clothing and items — such as new or gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets — will be collected through November 30. The items will be distributed throughout Northeast Florida in Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns Counties.

Public media organizations across the United States have been collecting sweaters in honor of Fred Rogers, host of popular PBS series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” for two decades. Last year, WJCT Public Media’s drive collected and distributed more than 20,000 cold-weather necessities to Northeast Florida residents.

“Fred Rogers warmed the heart of our entire nation. This tradition shares his ‘good neighbor’ mindset by sharing items that keep families warm across the First Coast. Here at WJCT, we’re thankful we can keep his legacy alive along with our neighbors at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, Suddath and VyStar Credit Union,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Won’t you be a good neighbor, and help us collect winter essentials for our community members in need?”

Donation drop-off locations include the WJCT Public Media headquarters, located at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville, as well as VyStar Credit Union branches and Tom Bush Dealerships.

“VyStar’s purpose is to Do Good, and one of the most important ways we live out those words is by helping provide for our neighbors who are most in need,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “We are inspired by the compassion of the organizations involved and the many individuals who have given so generously in the past. We invite the entire community to come together and participate in this worthwhile cause.”

Suddath is a global moving company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has once again pledged to transport the donations throughout the community.

“We like to think of our trucks as modern versions of Mister Rogers’ trolley coming around. We’re happy to use our fleet of moving trucks to help make a difference in our neighbors’ lives,” said Dick Eschbacher, President and General Manager of Suddath Jacksonville.

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships returns as a presenting partner for 2022, its sixth year in that role.

“As a family owned and locally operated dealership, giving back to the community that has supported our business for over 50 years is one of our most important corporate values,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. “We know that the Sweater Drive benefits those in our community that don’t always have the warm clothes they need in the winter. We are proud to partner with WJCT on this collection and distribution project.”

DONATION DROP-OFFS

WJCT Public Media

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

VyStar Credit Union

All locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties. Click here for branch locations.

Suddath

815 S. Main St, Jax, FL 32207

8743 Western Way, Jax, FL 32256

Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

6916 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32244

6914 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, 32244

9875 Atlantic Blvd., Jax, FL 32225

9750 Regency Square Blvd., Jax 32225

9876 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9881 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9910 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

