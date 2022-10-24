Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

nbraren@wjct.org

For Immediate Release

WJCT Public Media to Celebrate Public Radio Music Day on October 26

Stations across the country showcase how public radio music stations unite local artists and support through live concerts and music discovery events

Jacksonville, Fla. — October 26, 2022 — WJCT Public Media announced today that the station will participate in the third annual Public Radio Music Day on October 26, 2022. WJCT joins fellow noncommercial music stations, performers and fans across the country to recognize public radio’s essential community service and unique role in the music world locally and nationally. WJCT will honor the occasion with fresh locally focused content and performance videos on jaxmusic.org and on-air with new songs by local artists added to the rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

“Through the Jacksonville Music Experience and our flagship music discovery station, The Independent 89.9 HD4, we’re eager to celebrate Public Radio Music Day across the First Coast,” said Matt Shaw, Arts & Culture Editor for WJCT Public Media. “We aim to highlight the artists in our community every day, a mission shared nationally through a growing network of public radio stations.”

Millions of listeners tune in weekly to hundreds of local public radio music stations like The Independent 89.9 HD4 across America to discover, learn and enjoy a mix of music selections, artists and genres that are, in many cases, available only on public radio. Announced in July, this year’s theme — Discovering the Sound of Local Communities — spotlights public radio stations’ return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their communities across all genres.

WJCT Public Media is proud to be a part of Public Radio Music Day and will continue engaging music fans, artists and musicians through on-air programming, live local events and performances, dedicated studio sessions, fan and artist stories and hand-curated playlists. On October 26, WJCT will join stations across the country in hosting special broadcasts and programming to connect the Northeast Florida community with local musicians and artists; and advocate for the continued support of public radio music stations. This campaign follows a recent announcement that the Jacksonville Music Experience has joined NPR Live Sessions, cementing the WJCT Soundstage as the premier spot for local and nationally touring artists to share their performances with music fans in Jacksonville and beyond.

WJCT Public Media will be participating in Public Radio Music Day through:

-New performance videos from Jax artists on JME’s NPR Live Sessions page

-New songs by local artists added to rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4

-New locally focused content on jaxmusic.org

Day-of coverage can be found at jaxmusic.org and noncommusic.org.

About WJCT Public Media

WJCT Public Media is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Jacksonville Music Experience

From WJCT Public Media, the Jacksonville Music Experience is a nonprofit, publicly supported music platform based in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to WJCT’s three music stations (Classical 24, Anthology, and The Independent), Music Thursdays on Jax PBS, and live events from the JME Soundstage, JME features music news and reviews, artist profiles, deep dives into music history, think-pieces and concert recommendations. For more information, visit jaxmusic.org, and follow JME on Facebook (facebook.com/JMEJaxMusic), Twitter (@JMEJaxMusic) and Instagram (@JMEJaxMusic).

About Public Radio Music Day

Public Radio Music Day is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partners. The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities who enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance currently has more than 150 partner public radio music stations, all locally owned and operated, yet united by their shared values of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community. To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance, please visit noncomMUSIC.org. More information about Public Radio Music Day and local events across the country is available at: PublicRadioMusicDay.org.