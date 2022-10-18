The Jacksonville Music Experience From WJCT Public Media Joins VuHaus Group

Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

Boulder, CO (OCTOBER 18, 2022) – VuHaus Group is excited to announce the addition of its newest affiliate, the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) from WJCT Public Media to VuHaus Group. WJCT Public Media will curate a new local page on the NPR Live Sessions website with their unique, local, and engaging music video content.

WJCT Public Media joins 21 of the most influential public media outlets as a member of VuHaus Group, a growing network of public radio and television stations and national radio shows that share a common mission to support emerging and local artists.

“We’re thrilled for the Jacksonville Music Experience to join the NPR Live Sessions community,” says WJCT Arts and Culture editor Matthew Shaw. “Collectively, the nearly two-dozen NPR Live Sessions stations provide an unmatched platform for music discovery. And, individually, each station offers a window into their own music scene. It’s an honor and a privilege to do the same for Jacksonville.”

“The Jacksonville Music Experience is the first station from Florida to join VuHaus Group and to appear on NPR Live Sessions,” said VuHaus Group brand manager Mike Henry. “Their aggressive music strategy includes three HD music channels and a commitment to local music through a busy in-studio performance schedule in the biggest sound stage I’ve ever seen. We welcome them to our growing public radio music discovery network.”

About Jacksonville Music Experience:

From WJCT Public Media, the Jacksonville Music Experience is a nonprofit, publicly supported music platform based in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to WJCT’s three music stations (Classical 24, Anthology, and The Independent), Music Thursdays on Jax PBS, and live events from the JME Soundstage, JME features music news and reviews, artist profiles, deep dives into music history, think pieces and concert recommendations. For more information, visit jaxmusic.org, and follow JME on Facebook (facebook.com/JMEJaxMusic), Twitter (@JMEJaxMusic) and Instagram (@JMEJaxMusic).

About VuHaus Group

VuHaus Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving public media stations. With greater emphasis on increasing the impact and reach of our station affiliates, VuHaus Group creates meaningful and collaborative branding, editorial, revenue and distribution opportunities. In October 2019, VuHaus.com became Live Sessions on NPR.org, which is still curated and controlled by VuHaus Group and its member stations.

VuHaus Group is supported by seed funding and ongoing grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and is operated by its founding partner, Public Media Company, a national non-profit organization focused on maximizing the impact of public media through innovation and strategic partnerships.

VuHaus Group includes public radio stations WFUV in New York City, KCRW in Los Angeles, Vocalo Radio in Chicago, KXT in Dallas/Ft. Worth, WXPN in Philadelphia, WRTI in Philadelphia, GBH in Boston, KING FM in Seattle, Indie 102.3 in Denver, OPB in Portland, KUTX in Austin, KTBG The Bridge in Kansas City, WUNC Music in Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, WMOT in Nashville, WNXP in Nashville, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WJCT in Jacksonville, WNRN in Richmond, Live From Cain’s in Tulsa, Mountain Stage in West Virginia, The Colorado Sound in Fort Collins and KAFM in Grand Junction.

Websites:

Corporate Site: https://www.vuhausgroup.org/

Live Sessions on NPR: https://livesessions.npr.org/

Contact:

Neily Braren, WJCT Public Media

P: 904.318.2633

nbraren@wjct.org

Michele Tharp, VuHaus Group

P: 303.883.0973

Michele@VuHaus.com