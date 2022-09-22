“What’s Health Got to Do with It” – Season Two Launch

Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

nbraren@wjct.org

WJCT Public Media Announces Second Season of “What’s Health Got To Do With It?”

Popular health program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven, returns on Saturday, September 24 with expanded podcast platform distribution

Jacksonville, Fla. — Sept. 22, 2022 — WJCT Public Media today announced the second season of “What’s Health Got To Do With It?” will begin on Saturday, September 24.

The weekly, hour-long program examines where healthcare intersects with daily life, and guides listeners through an increasingly convoluted medical bureaucracy. Dr. Joe Sirven, a journalist, practicing neurologist and a professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida campus, has cultivated an engaged and loyal audience of thousands of listeners who turn to “What’s Health Got To Do With It?” each week across broadcast, streaming, and podcast channels.

WJCT News 89.9 in Jacksonville will continue to broadcast the program every Saturday at 4 p.m., re-airing it Sundays at 9 p.m. New episodes are available each Saturday shortly after 5 p.m. ET for on-demand listening at wjctnews.org/whatshealth, through the WJCT Public Media app, and all major podcast platforms.

“The success of the program’s first season reinforces what we anticipated since its inception: that health is a topic with personal, community and societal significance,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We’re proud to expand into new distribution models so early in the program’s evolution. Dr. Sirven and the production team have created a program that is as approachable as it is informative — a rare achievement in the healthcare space.”

Each episode features interviews with leading medical practitioners and public figures. Guest highlights from the first season included Greg Grunberg, the actor and philanthropist who founded the Talk About It model to raise awareness for epilepsy and other causes; Mary Daniel, an advocate for the No Patient Left Alone Act who attracted national attention after becoming a dishwasher at the long-term care facility where her husband was a patient in the early months of the pandemic to see him; Brennan Spiegel, the director of health research for Cedars-Sinai Health System and virtual reality researcher; and Ben Utecht, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Indianapolis Colts who retired due to a concussion; Longtime NPR Host Diane Rehm on the Death with Dignity movement; and several notable authors. The second season of the program will explore topics such as:

The hottest topics in healthcare, with a panel of physicians from Northeast Florida – and beyond – during our Monthly Medical Roundtable (September 24)

A look at the Physician Assessment and Clinical Education Program (PACE), which works to promote public protection, patient safety, and the attainment of the highest possible quality of clinical care. (October 1)

Breast Cancer patients, survivors and healthcare providers will share their stories – and the latest advancements in diagnosing and treating the disease. (October 8)

A conversation with Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., President of the American Medical Association. (October 15)

“Nothing is more gratifying than knowing that this program has made a positive difference in our listeners’ lives,” said Dr. Sirven. “When it comes to health, knowledge truly is power. This program has helped patients have more productive conversations with their doctors, identify potential causes for chronic issues and learn about treatment options. Most importantly, it has demystified a system that is challenging to navigate — even for those who work in it every day. We’re eager to continue this program’s important work, and look forward to hearing from listeners this fall.”

“What’s Health Got To Do With It?” is sponsored in part by Eli Lilly and Company, the American Brain Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation Florida and Neurelis.

For more information, visit wjctnews.org/whatshealth. Listeners can join the conversation by calling 904-358-6362 (6DOC), emailing questions and comments to health@wjct.org or engaging with the show on social media (@jsirven on Twitter, and WJCTJax on Facebook).

###

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).