WJCT Public Media’s Music Director and Arts & Culture Editor Receive Florida Public Media’s Janyth Righter Innovation Award

David Luckin and Matt Shaw’s work on The Independent 89.9 HD 4 gains statewide recognition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — August 10, 2022 — WJCT Public Media today announced that two of its staff members have received the 2022 Florida Public Media Janyth Righter Innovation Award. Head of Radio and Music Director David Luckin and Arts & Culture Editor Matt Shaw were recognized at FPM’s Annual Meeting on August 7.

The Janyth Righter Innovation Award honors those whose work is moving public media in Florida forward in new and creative ways. The award was established in 2017 in recognition of the groundbreaking work former Executive Director Janyth Righter did to build the underwriting program and increase station collaboration across Florida.

Luckin and Shaw were selected for their leadership in creating and launching The Independent 89.9 HD 4, WJCT Public Media’s new music discovery station within the multi-platform Jacksonville Music Experience (JME). The Independent is a groundbreaking station unlike any other in Jacksonville, featuring new music not commonly featured on commercial radio across all genres and a broadcast platform for local performers. Songs by artists from Northeast Florida are featured at 20 minutes past every hour.

Together with a broad and diverse range of JME contributors, Luckin and Shaw have brought The Independent to life, and the service has allowed WJCT to work with segments of the community they have long struggled to reach through other activities. The service has steadily grown a diverse and dedicated audience, and is fast becoming the central listening experience for JME.

The Jacksonville Music Experience connects music fans of Northeast Florida with their community and surrounding musicians. The multi-platform initiative integrates editorial coverage of local musicians, new works by artists from around the world that NPR Music features on their platforms, and Northeast Florida’s most comprehensive music calendar — an all-in-one destination for details about upcoming concerts across the region, links for tickets information about the bands performing and multimedia examples of their work.

“We’re honored that The Independent is being recognized statewide,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We knew that Northeast Florida listeners and artists deserved a station to spotlight local artists, while also introducing a wide variety of musicians that listeners can’t find on traditional radio. This award reinforces the quality and creativity of our service to the community through The Independent and the Jacksonville Music Experience.”

To find out more about The Independent 89.9 HD 4, visit wjct.org/jaxmusic/the-independent/.

