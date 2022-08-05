WJCT Public Media Named to Top 100 Best Companies List

Media Contact:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — WJCT Public Media was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For.

The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“Nearly every business in Florida has had to implement new and creative ways to attract and retain employees as the nation experiences near historic lows in the unemployment rate,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. “The competition for high-quality talent has never been greater and employees are raising their expectations of their workplaces. Companies that support, elevate and celebrate their employees and are changemakers in creating positive workplace cultures will be the winners in the talent race.”

“Florida companies continue to lead, and lead by example! This impressive list of companies has not let adversity get in the way,” says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. “They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well. These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow’s workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide.”

“WJCT Public Media is very proud to be named one of the top places in the state to work,” says David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “It’s the people who work here that make the place special, so it’s gratifying for all of us to get this recognition.”

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

