The Jacksonville Music Experience Debuts New Live Music Calendar and Launches “Summer of Sharing” Campaign

Local giveaways include concert tickets, vinyl records and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June 23, 2022 – WJCT Public Media’s Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) today announced the launch of a new and interactive live music calendar on their website (wjct.org/jaxmusic) that provides a unique way for Northeast Florida music fans to discover concerts happening in their area and purchase tickets.

The comprehensive calendar is the first of its kind for the region. The custom-built calendar incorporates features tailored to music fans, including embedded videos of bands so users can experience a sample of their work; a ticket button to make the purchasing process seamless; and in-depth artist descriptions written by the JME team.

“Both music fans and artists have expressed the need for a comprehensive live music calendar,” said Matt Shaw, WJCT’s Arts & Culture Editor. “While social media can be a useful way for artists to connect with an audience, for music fans, the flood of new information can be overwhelming. As in-person musical experiences continue to come back to local stages, the calendar offers a central hub for all the live music events happening in the region. It also has the capability of piquing the interest of curious music fans looking to discover new (or new-to-them) artists.”

“We are elated to offer the Jacksonville community a comprehensive concert calendar that will guide music lovers to all of the great events that are staged weekly,” said David Luckin, Music Director of WJCT Public Media.

To celebrate the calendar’s launch, JME has also introduced the “Summer of Sharing” campaign: a series of giveaways hosted by JME and community partners to share even more music this summer. Partners include Tiger Records, Intuition Ale Works and The Amp (the St. Augustine Amphitheatre), among others. Upcoming giveaways will include concert tickets, vinyl records, JME swag and other music memorabilia. The campaign will run on Instagram (@jmejaxmusic) through late summer, with winners chosen nearly every week. For official rules, visit https://wjct.org/jme/2022/06/summer-of-sharing-giveaway/.

To find out more about summer music events, or explore the events calendar, visit wjct.org/jaxmusic/live-music-calendar/. Local venues and concert promoters can add their events for free by registering with the Jacksonville Music Experience. Interested parties should email mshaw@wjct.org.

