WJCT Public Media Introduces The Independent 89.9 HD4

New format combines new and local music with listener favorites like Electro Lounge and Sunday Jazz Brunch

Apr. 28, 2022 — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WJCT Public Media today announced the launch of The Independent 89.9 HD4 radio station, replacing Electro Lounge Radio. A music discovery station, The Independent 89.9 HD4 features new music from both emerging and established artists working in a range of genres, including rock and hip-hop, R&B, jazz, electronic, modern global and more. Listeners will also be introduced to music made by Jacksonville artists.

The Independent 89.9 HD4 features 24/7 music programming, including:

Brand new music at the top of every hour

at the top of every hour A local song 20 minutes after the hour, every hour, all day

20 minutes after the hour, every hour, all day Chillout, downtempo, nu jazz and reggae with Electro Lounge at night

at night The Independent Sunday Jazz Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon

As a community-owned public media organization, WJCT Public Media developed this new station to identify, showcase and champion artists creating new work in popular genres. The Independent joins Classical 24 (HD2) and ANTHOLOGY (HD3) under the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) umbrella — supporting JME’s efforts to create intergenerational connections between all kinds of listeners.



“With our flagship FM radio station recently celebrating its 50th anniversary, we wanted to find a way to continue to connect with some of our newer and younger audiences across our station portfolio. Through our programming on The Independent 89.9 HD4 HD station, WJCT Public Media is evolving and adapting for a wider audience. The Independent is bridging the gap between music fans of all ages,” said David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media.

“We’ve been working on the concept of bringing a Triple A station to Jacksonville for the last three years, and finally we’ve got a brand-new station for the Jacksonville market. We are excited to bring the First Coast new music that’s not being played anywhere else here,” said David Luckin, Music Director of WJCT Public Media.

“Music discovery is at the heart of the Jacksonville Music Experience,” said Matt Shaw, Arts & Culture Editor of WJCT Public Media. “The Independent 89.9 HD4 affords us another opportunity to connect with our audience through a shared love and appreciation of music.”

For more information about The Independent 89.9 HD4, visit jaxmusic.org. Listeners can tune in to The Independent at WJCT 89.9 HD4, online or through the WJCT app.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About The Jacksonville Music Experience (JME):From WJCT Public Media, the Jacksonville Music Experience is a nonprofit, publicly supported music platform based in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to WJCT’s three music stations (Classical 24, Anthology, and The Independent 89.9 HD4), Music Thursdays on Jax PBS, and live events from the WJCT Soundstage, JME features curated playlists, reviews, profiles, music history, think-pieces and concert recommendations. Like JME on Facebook (@JMEJaxMusic) and follow JME on Twitter (@JMEJaxMusic) and Instagram (@jmejaxmusic).