WJCT Public Media Appoints Martha Baker to its Board of Trustees

Experienced community leader joins board immediately in interim role

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jan. 28, 2022 — WJCT Public Media today announced the appointment of Martha Baker to its Board of Trustees. The community-owned and operated public media organization approved her appointment in an interim capacity through the end of its current fiscal year due to the resignation of Kay Nichols.

This appointment marks a return to the organization for Baker, who served on the board from 2008 through 2013 — a time of significant evolution for the organization as its digital news operations expanded to include online reporting and social media.

Baker is a community volunteer who is actively involved in philanthropy and leadership of numerous organizations. She currently serves on the boards of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida (Immediate Past-Chair), the Baptist Health Foundation (Vice-Chair), Renewing Dignity, Florida House on Capitol Hill and the Davidson College Board of Visitors. She is also a co-founder of the Beaches Community Fund, and co-chaired the Women’s Collective Giving Network’s 2017 National Leadership Forum. Her prior philanthropic leadership experience includes service on the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens board (Past-Chair); the Women’s Giving Alliance (Founding Member); the Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital (Member); Christ Episcopal Church Foundation (Trustee Emeritus); the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens (Trustee); and board appointments with The Bolles School, the Museum of Science & History (MOSH), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Jacksonville, HEAL, Beaches Habitat for Humanity Advisory and the Episcopal Children’s Services Foundation. A native of North Carolina, she is a graduate of Davidson College (Bachelor of Arts) and Duke University (MA). Martha is married to Tom Baker, and they have three grown children.

“Martha’s reputation for excellence is matched only by her commitment to service. WJCT Public Media is experiencing a period of rapid growth and change, similar to the digital transformation that she saw during her previous board tenure. We’re fortunate to welcome her back for another appointment,” said Matt Rapp, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Baker’s appointment was approved during WJCT Public Media’s board meeting on January 27, 2022. Per the organization’s bylaws, her trustee status will be updated upon the start of the 2022-2023 fiscal year on October 1, 2022.

“During my early days at WJCT Public Media, Martha’s name was one I heard often — and always with the highest degree of respect. I’m incredibly grateful that she accepted our invitation to return to the organization,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Her knowledge and experience in this community will be a catalyzing force for continued growth as we navigate another period of exciting opportunity across our services and programs.”

