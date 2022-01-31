WJCT Public Media Announces the JME Showcase Series

Media Contact:

Three-part concert series featuring local artists will take place across Northeast Florida this spring

January 31, 2022 — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WJCT Public Media announces the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) Showcase Series, a three-part concert series across Northeast Florida featuring local artists. Grassroots Natural Market is a sponsor of the series..

The JME Showcase Series lineup includes:

● Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach: Souvineer, Animal Clinic, Sailor Goon and Ebony Payne English. Purchase tickets here

● Friday, March 25, 2022 at the WJCT Soundstage in downtown Jacksonville: Featuring special guest headliner, Folk is People, and Poolboi Learn more here

● Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Underbelly in downtown Jacksonville: Bad Madonna, Howdy, Seagate, Huan and L.O.V.E. Culture

Learn more here

Bringing these local artists together at venues across the region, from Jacksonville Beach to Downtown Jacksonville, provides music fans in Northeast Florida with multiple opportunities to connect with the local cultural community through a shared passion. The series also reinforces JME’s value as a music discovery platform, by introducing fans to emerging and established artists across multiple genres.

“I think Jacksonville’s music scene is as eclectic as any, with really talented artists performing in a range of genres from hip-hop and R&B to folk, indie rock, electronic and everything in between,” says WJCT Arts and Culture Editor Matthew Shaw. “We’re really excited to have this diverse group of artists share stages across the city. For people who are curious to know what Jacksonville looks and sounds like in 2022, the JME showcase series will be a really good primer.”

“One of our goals in launching JME was to bring music fans together for unique, in-person experiences,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “JME has been a popular platform to discover and share local music and now, through the JME Showcase Series, we will have live programming that helps to demonstrate the vital role music plays in Jacksonville’s identity.”

Tickets for the JME Showcase Series concerts will range from $10 TO $30. Artist bios, venue details, tickets and more can be found at jaxmusic.org.

