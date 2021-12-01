WJCT Public Media Passes 1,000 Subscribers Milestone for Jax PBS Passport+ Program

Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

904.318.2633 | nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Milestone marks significant increase in sustaining member enrollment, less than one year after launching Jax PBS Passport and BritBox bundle

Jacksonville, Fla. – December 1, 2021 — WJCT Public Media today announced that it has passed the 1,000 subscribers milestone for its Passport+ program, which launched in April 2019 as a first-of-its-kind bundle of Jax PBS Passport and CuriosityStream followed in December 2020 with the launch of Jax PBS Passport and BritBox.

The Passport+ program is a member benefit that allows supporters to access a large array of entertainment options through any device. The Jax PBS Passport and BritBox bundle’s launch aligned with a pandemic-induced increase in popularity for on-demand streaming options, particularly within the British entertainment sector.

“WJCT Public Media is uniquely positioned to serve a variety of consumer needs and desires, ranging from high-quality local journalism and educational events, to on-demand programming and entertainment,” said David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media. “The beauty of the Passport+ program is that it empowers our supporters to discover new shows and series, while providing critical financial support for our mission. We are especially grateful to the CuriosityStream and BritBox teams for taking the journey with us to launch these innovative programs, which is resonating so positively with the Northeast Florida community.”

New supporters can sign up for $14.90 per month, or an annual payment of $149 for the Jax PBS Passport and BritBox offering, and $9.90 per month, or an annual payment of $99 for the Jax PBS Passport and CuriosityStream bundle. Jax PBS Passport is available to all supporters who contribute $5 per month or $60 annually to WJCT Public Media.

The Jax PBS Passport+ bundle offers a rich library of quality PBS programming featuring top dramas such as Flesh and Blood and three seasons of Victoria, mysteries such as Grantchester starring Tom Brittney, Seaside Hotel and Endeavour in addition to full seasons of many current and past series of your favorite shows.

BritBox’s timeless collection includes the release of season six of crime drama, “Line of Duty,” the most watched drama series of the 21st century; favorites such as Father Brown, Inspector Morse and the largest collection of Agatha Christie adaptations; modern mysteries such as A Confession starring Martin Freeman; and unmissable comedies like There She Goes starring David Tennant and Gavin & Stacey starring James Corden

CuriosityStream, the exceptional service created by the founder of the Discovery Channel, provides supporters access to thousands of the best documentaries in the world. Featured titles include Ticket to the Future: The Evolution of Travel, How Climate Made History, The Great Underground War and many more from CuriosityStream’s incredible collection.

To learn more, visit wjct.org/jaxpbs/passport.

###

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT Public Media is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About PBS Passport:

PBS Passport is a member benefit that provides WJCT donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming online and via your mobile device. This is one of the many benefits that WJCT provides its donors along with the program guide, discounts with our partners and thank you gifts like tickets, umbrellas or tote bags, based on the level of your gift.

About BritBox:

BritBox is a digital video subscription service offering the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. Created by two British content powerhouses – BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, and ITV, the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster – the service features iconic favorites, exclusive premieres, and current series and soaps available a day after they air in the UK. BritBox also offers expert curation and playlists that enable fans to easily find programs they know and discover new favorites on web, mobile, tablet and connected TVs.

About CuriosityStream:

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 20 million paid subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI).