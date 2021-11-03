WJCT Public Media Presents Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Media Contact:

Community is invited to donate lightly used sweaters beginning November 1, 2021

November 3, 2021 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media is partnering with VyStar Credit Union, Suddath and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships to present the 19th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive to collect new and gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets through November 30. These items will be donated to nonprofit organizations across Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns Counties.

WJCT is one of many public media organizations across the nation that celebrates this event in honor of Fred Rogers, host of the popular television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” In 2020, the sweater drive collected and distributed more than 20,000 cold weather essentials for First Coast Residents.

“Fred Rogers taught both children and adults all over the nation what it means to be a good neighbor. We at WJCT Public Media are eager to continue his legacy and share a helping hand with those in need right here on the First Coast, with the help of our community partners at VyStar, Suddath and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We want to encourage the community to come together and donate winter essentials to their neighbors in need.”

Donation drop off locations include the WJCT Public Media headquarters, located at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville, as well as VyStar Credit Union branches and Tom Bush Dealerships.

“VyStar strongly believes that sharing our resources — in time, talent and tangible goods — is the best way to support our members and the communities we serve,” said Brian Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with WJCT Public Media and open our branches to this worthy cause, which helps us live out Do Good. Bank Better.SM in an impactful way.”

Suddath will use its moving trucks to collect donated items, then bring them back to its Jacksonville warehouse for sorting, before delivering them to participating nonprofits.

“Every day, our associates put their commitment to our value of caring into action. We’re honored to share our fleet and our Suddath family’s dedication to service for this year’s Sweater Drive,” said Dick Eschbacher, President and General Manager of Suddath Jacksonville.

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships returns as a presenting partner for 2021, its fifth year in that role.

“We are a proud partner of the Mister Rogers’ Sweater Drive, and look forward to another year of demonstrating our commitment to being good neighbors in our community,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. “We want to ensure each donation makes an impact for those in need this winter season.”

DONATION DROP-OFFS

WJCT Public Media

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Suddath

815 S. Main St, Jax, FL 32207

8743 Western Way, Jax, FL 32256

11001 Pritchard Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32219

9601 North Main St. Jacksonville, FL 32218

5 W Forsyth St #100, Jacksonville, FL 32202

9140 Golfside Dr #12s, Jacksonville, FL 32256

VyStar Credit Union

All locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties. Click here for branch locations.

Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

6916 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32244

6914 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, 32244

9875 Atlantic Blvd., Jax, FL 32225

9750 Regency Square Blvd., Jax 32225

9876 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9881 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9910 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

