WJCT Public Media Welcomes Three New Additions to its Board of Trustees

Debbie Buckland, Bill Hendrich and LaTanya Wynn-Hall elected at annual meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sept. 27, 2021 — WJCT Public Media today announced three new additions to its Board of Trustees. The community-owned and operated public media organization welcomed Debbie Buckland, Bill Hendrich and LaTanya Wynn-Hall to begin three-year terms on the board, effective September 23.

Debbie Buckland retired in 2021 as market president for Truist Bank in Jacksonville, Florida, following a 40-year career in financial services. Buckland is currently the vice chair of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, a past chair of the JAX Chamber, Downtown Vision, Inc., Jacksonville Women’s Business Center and American Cancer Society. She presently serves on the boards of First Coast YMCA and JAX Chamber Foundation, and is an active member of Wolfson Children’s Hospital Women’s Board, Jacksonville Women’s Network and the Women’s Giving Alliance. In 2019, she was inducted into the First Coast Business Hall of Fame, and honored by Downtown Vision, Inc. with the Downtown Achievement Award. She has also been recognized as a Woman of Distinction by Girl Scouts of Gateway Council; one of Jacksonville’s Women Making a Difference by the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women (2011); a graduate of Leadership Jacksonville (2009); and a Woman of Influence by the Jacksonville Business Journal (2006).

Bill Hendrich retired in 2020 as Executive Vice President for Cox Media Group, where he oversaw programming, operations and sales for the company’s 11 markets. Previously, he served as the Vice President and General Manager of CMG’s six-station radio group in Jacksonville, where he led sales, programing and digital business operations, in addition to his 10 years as the Vice President and General Manager of CMG’s AM580 WDBO and WWKA FM in Orlando. Hendrich has served two terms as the Chairman of the Florida Association of Broadcasters, and has been elected to three terms on the National Association of Broadcasters Radio Board of Directors. Hendrich has dedicated his time to service in the community with organizations that impact the future of Northeast Florida since his retirement. He currently serves on the board of Guardian Catholic Schools and The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, as well as the Board of Visitors for the School of Communications and Information Services at The University of Alabama.

LaTanya Wynn-Hall is the regional director for Lutheran Services Florida (LSF) Duval Head Start, where she oversees 250 staff and a $15 million budget supporting the early childhood education program that serves 1,400 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Her entire 29-year career has focused on working with vulnerable children and families, including 17 years with Head Start. Wynn-Hall has received several awards and recognition for her work. including being chosen as the Head Start “Rally on the Hill” speaker in 2019 and 2020. She has received the Image “Pinnacle” Award for Lifetime Achievement from News4Jax (2021); was a finalist for the EVE Award from The Florida Times-Union (2019); selected as “Administrator of the Year” by the Florida Head Start Association (2018); and is a graduate of Leadership Jacksonville (1999). Her programs have been featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and The New York Times. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors for the National Head Start Association (NHSA), the Region IV Head Start Association (RIVHSA) and the Duval County Early Learning Coalition (ELC), and is a member/Trustee of The Bethel Church.

During the meeting, Farley Kern was appointed as Chair-Elect of the Board of Trustees. She will begin her leadership in 2023, succeeding Matt Rapp, who has served as Chair since 2021. Kern is the Chief Communications Officer of GuideWell.

“Since joining the Board in 2020, Farley has demonstrated her commitment to this vital organization and the people it serves. I appreciate her willingness to take her service a step further as Chair-Elect,” said Rapp. “Together, we welcome our newest colleagues on the Board and look toward the future with energy and enthusiasm.”

“Our Board of Trustees is integral to the success of WJCT Public Media. We are honored to welcome Debbie, Bill and LaTanya to our dynamic team,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Together, they bring a tremendous amount of business, broadcasting and community service experience to the organization. I am grateful that they have answered the call to serve our region by sharing their talent and expertise in this vital role.”

