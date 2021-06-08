WJCT Public Media Expands the Jacksonville Music Experience with New Online Platform

Media Contact:

New site includes range of features focused on local music and curation

June 7, 2021 –– JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –– WJCT Public Media today expands the Jacksonville Music Experience with a new online platform dedicated to local music and curation. The refreshed platform includes new features and weekly updates, giving users a continuous range of music to discover and enjoy. JME’s team of featured contributors boasts decades of experience in the local music scene, and includes journalists, broadcasters, performers and impresarios.

The Jacksonville Music Experience launched in 2020 to connect listeners with a locally curated selection of programs that can be accessed on the air through WJCT Public Media’s HD radio stations (Classical 24, Anthology, and Electro Lounge), on demand through the WJCT app, online at jaxmusic.org, Music Thursday television programming on Jax PBS and even in person as concert programming returns to the First Coast. The expanded online platform now features new and improved features, including:

Longform profiles of local musicians, feature stories and think pieces that provide context to broad, music-related topics and how they impact Jax’s music ecosystem — from emerging hip-hop artists like L.O.V.E. Culture and Aalana, to established local favorites like producer Ryan Turk and Jonathan Grant Berlin of Sunbears! fame The Local Spotlight: Short-form music reviews of new releases by local artists

Short-form music reviews of new releases by local artists Local Music Calendar: Recommendations of concerts to see at local venues with useful and actionable information, like artist introductions, venue info and links to purchase tickets

Recommendations of concerts to see at local venues with useful and actionable information, like artist introductions, venue info and links to purchase tickets WJCT Soundstage Events: Information about upcoming concerts and opportunities to engage with local artists

Information about upcoming concerts and opportunities to engage with local artists Today in Music History: Significant musical moments, updated daily

Significant musical moments, updated daily Electro Lounge Radio Playlist: The best in chill, downtempo and more from David Luckin

The best in chill, downtempo and more from David Luckin JME DJ Sessions: Once a month on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, JME Contributors introduce listeners to the beautiful noise emanating from Northeast Florida with a selection of new releases from local artists

Once a month on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, JME Contributors introduce listeners to the beautiful noise emanating from Northeast Florida with a selection of new releases from local artists Fresh Squeeze Playlist: Curated selections of new music from local, regional, national and global artists, including songs from First Coast Connect’s JME DJ Sessions — all hand-picked by JME contributors

Curated selections of new music from local, regional, national and global artists, including songs from First Coast Connect’s JME DJ Sessions — all hand-picked by JME contributors Crate Diggin’: JME contributors will dig through their vinyl collections to discuss rare or significant albums based on a unique theme (Examples: Unsung Summer Albums, Guilty Pleasures, Pressed to Impress)

JME contributors will dig through their vinyl collections to discuss rare or significant albums based on a unique theme (Examples: Unsung Summer Albums, Guilty Pleasures, Pressed to Impress) JME Twitter Feed: Follow @JMEJaxMusic for the latest content from jaxmusic.org as well as topical and buzz-worthy music news from other sites

Follow @JMEJaxMusic for the latest content from jaxmusic.org as well as topical and buzz-worthy music news from other sites JME Recommends: JME contributors will introduce readers to the most intriguing local artists in various genres

“The Jacksonville Music Experience is specifically designed for fans of all genres to discover and enjoy the most in-depth, diverse and local selection possible,” says David Luckin, WJCT Public Media’s Music Director. “With these new features that are easy to access online, Northeast Florida listeners will be able to customize every aspect of their music experience, learn more about music history and broaden their everyday playlists.”

In celebration of the launch, WJCT Public Media will host an Amazon Echo giveaway campaign to encourage music lovers in Northeast Florida to sign up to receive JME music updates. To sign up to receive the JME newsletter and enter the giveaway, please visit jaxmusic.org.

