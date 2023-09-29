All Songs Considered | The best releases out Sept. 29

It’s been five years since singer Jorja Smith released her beloved and acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found. She returns this week with a long-awaited followup, Falling or Flying, a wide-reaching album of solitude and quiet confidence, as Smith explores new rhythms in both her music and life. We open this week’s show with a listen and talk about the unexpected but perfectly executed turns Jorja Smith makes across the album.
We’ve also got Becky G’s ode to Mexican Regional music, a brilliant, messy affair from Cherry Glazerr, reflections on the fragility and fleeting nature of life from Blonde Redhead and Wilco, and more. Reporter and critic Cyrena Touros joins WXPN’s John Morrison, writer and critic LaTesha Harris and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best albums out on Sept. 29.
Featured Albums:
- Jorja Smith — Falling or Flying
Featured Songs: “Try Me,” “Little Things,” “Falling or Flying,” “Backwards,” “She Feels”
- Cherry Glazerr — I Don’t Want You Anymore
Featured Songs: “Bad Habit,” “Touched You With My Chaos,” “I Don’t Want You Anymore”
- Becky G — ESQUINAS
Featured Songs: “2NDO CHANCE (feat. Ivan Cornejo),” “CHANEL (feat. Peso Pluma),” “CUIDADITO (feat. Chiquis),” “QUERIDO ABUELO”
- Blonde Redhead — Sit Down For Dinner
Featured Songs: “Before,” “Sit Down For Dinner Pt. 1,” “Kiss Her Kiss Her”
- Wilco — Cousin
Featured Songs: “Infinite Surprise,” “Levee,” “Ten Dead,” “Sunlight Ends”
Lightning Round:
- Jlin — Perspective
- Lydia Loveless — Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again (Released Sept. 22)
- MJ Nebreda — Arepa
- Molly Burch — Daydreamer
Other notable releases for Sept. 29:
- Addison Grace — Diving Lessons
- Animal Collective — Isn’t It Now?
- Armand Hammer — We Buy Diabetic Test Strips
- Code Orange — The Above
- Ed Sheeran — Autumn Variations
- Dessa — Bury The Lede
- Hemlocke Springs — Going… Going… GONE!
- Maxo — Debbie’s Son
- Oneohtrix Point Never — Again