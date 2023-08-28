Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

Taco & Tequila Festival, Jemere Morgan, Slightly Stoopid and more
Reggae
Jemere Morgan – Wednesday, August 30
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Grandson of reggae legend Denroy Morgan and son of Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan, Jemere Morgan brings his fusion of contemporary R&B, retro soul and classic reggae to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.
Various Artists
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere – Friday, September 1
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
SoCal rock-reggae fusionists Slightly Stoopid headline a night of music that includes influential ska-punks Sublime with Rome and hip-hop heads Atmosphere.
Various Artists
Jax Taco & Tequila Festival – Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3
Metropolitan Park | Downtown Jacksonville
Outkast’s Big Boi (Sunday), SoCal reggae band Iration (Saturday), Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco (Saturday) headline a lineup that features several local acts, including hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture (Sunday) for the two-day Jacksonville Taco and Tequila Festival at Met Park.
Day 1 Schedule | Day 2 Schedule
Metal
Shades of War – Saturday, September 2
Rain Dogs | Five Points
Local thrash-metal act Shades of War performs at Rain Dogs with fellow noisemakers Eyez Wide Shut, Life of Pain and One by One.