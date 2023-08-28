Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

Reggae

Jemere Morgan – Wednesday, August 30

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Grandson of reggae legend Denroy Morgan and son of Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan, Jemere Morgan brings his fusion of contemporary R&B, retro soul and classic reggae to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.

More

Various Artists 

Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere – Friday, September 1

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

SoCal rock-reggae fusionists Slightly Stoopid headline a night of music that includes influential ska-punks Sublime with Rome and hip-hop heads Atmosphere. 

More

Various Artists  

Jax Taco & Tequila Festival – Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3

Metropolitan Park | Downtown Jacksonville 

Outkast’s Big Boi (Sunday), SoCal reggae band Iration (Saturday), Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco (Saturday) headline a lineup that features several local acts, including hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture (Sunday) for the two-day Jacksonville Taco and Tequila Festival at Met Park. 

Day 1 Schedule  | Day 2 Schedule 

Metal 

Shades of War – Saturday, September 2

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Local thrash-metal act Shades of War performs at Rain Dogs with fellow noisemakers Eyez Wide Shut, Life of Pain and One by One.

More 

