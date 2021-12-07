Just Announced | Grammy nominated pop-rock trio HAIM to play Daily’s Place

One of the biggest bands in the world makes a pitstop in Jax

By JME Staff
Press Photograph of HAIM
Credit: Press photograph by Reto Schmid

Critically acclaimed pop-rock group HAIM have announced a 2022 tour of North America with a pitstop on the First Coast at Daily’s Place Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 8.

The Southern California-bred trio, comprised of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, has earned a global audience combining deft songwriting, infectious harmonies and crack musicianship over three full-length pop masterstrokes, including 2020’s Women In Music Pt. III, which earned the group multiple Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, making the Haim sisters the first all-female rock group to earn the nod.

The band’s latest, a single called “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” appears on the soundtrack for the the Netflix series The Last Letter From Your Lover. Youngest sister Alana stars in revered auteur Paul Thomas Anderson’s new feature film Licorice Pizza, which opens on Christmas Day (Anderson has directed several of the group’s videos).

HAIM will be joined by indie-darling Faye Webster in Jacksonville.

HAIM performs at Daily’s Place Amphitheatre (Downtown Jacksonville) on Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets start at $39. More information and tickets: dailysplace.com.

In this article: Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, HAIM, jacksonville, pop, rock and Women In Music

