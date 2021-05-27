Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations

Check out these three local-heavy lineups at independent venues

Live music returned to Northeast Florida in earnest in April with Downtown Jax’s outdoor concert series, Jax River Jams. May saw more venues reopening, adding capacity, etc. as music fans responded in kind, heading out and opening up their wallets.

June is slated to be the next phase in the region’s return to live music, with smaller, more intimate venues that cater to independent and local acts filling up their calendars. Just in time to celebrate Pride, there are certainly innumerable reasons to be out and about in June. And the first week of the month looks to be a beautifully-noisy one.

Here’s three local-heavy lineups at independent venues that we encourage you to check out this week.

Folk

Wednesday, June 2 – Lords of Cobbtown & Friends

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Cory Kilgannon, Howdy, and Lazuli Vine at Blue Jay Listening Room

Local folk-revivalists Cory Kilgannon, Howdy, and Lazuli Vane, and a few of their cowboy compatriots, will channel their best Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser, etc. for a performance of vaquero virtuosity as The Lords of Cobbtown & Friends on June 2 at Jacksonville Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room. The fun-size venue favors active listening, so leave your cellphones at home and take your conversations outside.

Tickets are $10 at the door

Indie

Saturday, June 5 – Winterland Pride Showcase

Archetype | Riverside

Winterland Pride Showcase

Jax-based record label and promoter of eclectic Sunshine State sounds Winterland brings four indie acts to the stage at West Riverside venue Archetype to celebrate Pride, as well as a return to in-person live performances. A collab event with Duval County Queer Pride Fest, TOMBOi’s Alexander Eli’s solo project daddy, garage rock trio Pool Boi, indie quartet Kairos Creature Club, and indie singer-songwriter Leo Sun come together for an evening of sonic exploration and revelry. Masks required.

Tickets are sliding scale; $8-10 at the door

Jazz

Sunday, June 6 – The Jazz Jam

Wildcrafters | Riverside

Ulysses Owens, Jr. at Wildcrafters

Popular Five Points-adjacent (non-alcoholic) watering hole Wildcrafters hosts the weekly Jazz Jam, featuring a rotating cast of local performers, every Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. Renowned percussionist Ulysses Owens, Jr. leads a crew, which has in the past been comprised of a who’s who of local jazz standouts, from vocalist Olivia Donalson to auxilliary percussionist Henderson Olivares and saxophonist Pablo Duque.

This is a free show

